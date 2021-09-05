ARKANSAS ACHIEVERS

• The Arkansas Department of Agriculture awarded $20,000 in scholarships to eight students attending Arkansas universities with agricultural programs. From Arkansas State University: Jacob Holloway of Griffithville and Landon G. Smith of Jacksonport, both agribusiness-agriculture economics and finance majors. Southern Arkansas University: Brieanna Shaw of Pine Bluff, Hannah Boyte of Oak Grove and Courtland Mixon of Prescott, agriculture science majors, and Hannah Helms of Gurdon, an agriculture business major. Arkansas Tech University: Cheyenne Massey of Hartford, agricultural education major. University of Arkansas, Fayetteville: Kelby Biswell of Prairie Grove, horticulture, landscape and turf sciences, and agricultural education major.

• Karcee Bonner of Blevins has been selected as a 2021 Academic All-Star at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The Academic All-Star Program recognizes scholarly and service achievements of Arkansas' two-year college students. Each All-Star receives a $500 scholarship for their final semester at their two-year college of attendance and a full-tuition transfer scholarship to an Arkansas public four-year university. Bonner is pursuing an associate of arts degree in general education at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. She plans to transfer to the University of Central Arkansas to pursue a bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's degree in mental health counseling.

• Bailey Ginn of Fox has been selected as a 2021 Academic All-Star scholar from Ozarka College. Ginn, who is completing her associate of arts degree in general education at Ozarka, plans to pursue a bachelor's degree in teaching in the fall of 2022. Academic All-Stars receive a $500 scholarship to complete the final semester at their two-year college and a full tuition scholarship from a public Arkansas college or university to complete their four-year degree. Ozarka College, based in Melbourne, has satellite campuses in Mountain View, Ash Flat and Mammoth Spring. The college serves the populations of Izard, Stone, Fulton and Sharp counties.

