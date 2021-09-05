Arkansas case tally increases by 2,360

The Arkansas Health Department reported 2,360 new coronavirus cases Saturday, 194 more than a week earlier and 231 more than Friday.

However, the number of new cases last week hit the lowest weekly total since the end of July, according to data from the Health Department.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

There were 14,137 new positive cases statewide from Aug. 29 to Saturday, a decrease of 432 from the previous week.

"It is encouraging that cases seem to be plateauing," Health Department spokeswoman Meg Mirivel said in an email. "[Fewer] cases means less hospitalizations and deaths, and safer schools and communities."

However, Mirivel added, "we are still experiencing a high number of new cases per day, and now is not the time to relax mitigation efforts."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in his daily Twitter statement Saturday that the number of new cases last week is "still too high" despite the overall decrease.

"There are too many deaths that are avoidable with the vaccines," Hutchinson tweeted. "Our hospital capacity is steady, but it's important we protect ourselves from COVID to ensure that space remains available."

Three more people were admitted to Arkansas hospitals with covid-19 Saturday for a total of 1,246, according to Health Department data. Hospitalizations have mostly declined daily for almost three weeks after reaching an all-time high of 1,459 on Aug. 16.

The number of patients on ventilators has gone down every day since Wednesday and dropped by 27 Saturday for a total of 333.

There were also 20 fewer covid-19 patients in intensive care units, the second decrease in a row, totaling 507, according to Health Department data.

Sixteen deaths were recorded Saturday, bringing the total to 7,038.

[EMAIL SIGNUP: Form not appearing above? Click here to subscribe to updates on the coronavirus » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus/email/]

Vaccinations, meanwhile, decreased Saturday from Friday and a week earlier.

There were 11,123 doses administered Saturday, 2,630 fewer than Aug. 28 and 605 fewer than Friday.

Of Arkansans 12 and older, 1,246,560 are fully immunized against the virus, and 13,472 have received a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines as authorized for people with compromised immune systems.

Arkansas has counted 462,723 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. Benton County had the most new cases Saturday with 155, according to Health Department data. Pulaski County had 147 new cases, and Craighead County had 143.