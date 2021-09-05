Arkansas-Rice scoring summary

Rice;0 10 7 0 -- 17

Arkansas;7 0 10;21;38

FIRST QUARTER

• Arkansas

TIME 8:23 (2:32 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY KJ Jefferson ran 34 yards for a touchdown. Cam Little kicked the extra point.

ARKANSAS 7, RICE 0

SECOND QUARTER

• Rice

TIME 11:55 (2:59 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Collin Riccitelli kicked a 25-yard field goal.

ARKANSAS 7, RICE 3

• Rice

TIME 4:19 (2:21 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Jordan Myers ran 1 yard for a touchdown. Riccitelli kicked the extra point.

RICE 10, ARKANSAS 7

THIRD QUARTER

• Rice

TIME 10:28 (:48 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY August Pitre III caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Wiley Green. Riccitelli kicked the extra point.

RICE 17, ARKANSAS 7

• Arkansas

TIME 8:11 (2:10 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Jefferson ran 5 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.

RICE 17, ARKANSAS 14

• Arkansas

TIME :18 (4:24 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Little kicked a 34-yard field goal.

ARKANSAS 17, RICE 17

FOURTH QUARTER

• Arkansas

TIME 12:44 (1:07 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Trelon Smith ran 2 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.

ARKANSAS 24, RICE 17

• Arkansas

TIME 4:07 (1:47 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Tyson Morris caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson. Little kicked the extra point.

ARKANSAS 31, RICE 17

• Arkansas

TIME :58 (1:39 time of possession)

SCORING PLAY Dominique Johnson ran 3 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.

ARKANSAS 38, RICE 17