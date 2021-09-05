Arkansas-Rice scoring summary

Rice;0 10 7 0 -- 17
Arkansas;7 0 10;21;38
FIRST QUARTER
• Arkansas
TIME 8:23 (2:32 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY KJ Jefferson ran 34 yards for a touchdown. Cam Little kicked the extra point.
ARKANSAS 7, RICE 0
SECOND QUARTER
• Rice
TIME 11:55 (2:59 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Collin Riccitelli kicked a 25-yard field goal.
ARKANSAS 7, RICE 3
• Rice
TIME 4:19 (2:21 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Jordan Myers ran 1 yard for a touchdown. Riccitelli kicked the extra point.
RICE 10, ARKANSAS 7
THIRD QUARTER
• Rice
TIME 10:28 (:48 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY August Pitre III caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from Wiley Green. Riccitelli kicked the extra point.
RICE 17, ARKANSAS 7
• Arkansas
TIME 8:11 (2:10 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Jefferson ran 5 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.
RICE 17, ARKANSAS 14
• Arkansas
TIME :18 (4:24 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Little kicked a 34-yard field goal.
ARKANSAS 17, RICE 17
FOURTH QUARTER
• Arkansas
TIME 12:44 (1:07 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Trelon Smith ran 2 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.
ARKANSAS 24, RICE 17
• Arkansas
TIME 4:07 (1:47 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Tyson Morris caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Jefferson. Little kicked the extra point.
ARKANSAS 31, RICE 17
• Arkansas
TIME :58 (1:39 time of possession)
SCORING PLAY Dominique Johnson ran 3 yards for a touchdown. Little kicked the extra point.
ARKANSAS 38, RICE 17