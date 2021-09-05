BANKRUPTCY REPORT

ALMA Michael and Bridget Cornett, 3201 Harmony Road, Apt. 12, Aug. 28, Chapter 7.

ASHDOWN Deborah Lynette Bohn, 180 Bass Haven Circle, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

BATESVILLE Mary Jo Shivey, 170 Rounds Road, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

BAY Annie Jewell Sexton, 408 W. Robinson St., Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

BELLA VISTA Michael Rex and Gwendolyn Marie Wetherby, 11 Dunedin Lane, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

BENTON Hank J. and Vickie L. Smith, 1320 N. Parker, Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

Heather L. and Zackary D. Howard, 406 Cole Drive, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

Tiffany R. Watson, 1128 J. W. Cove, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

BLYTHEVILLE Sharie Donnerson, 2010 Cherry Court, Apt. A, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

BONO Seth Bradley Smith, P.O. Box 551, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

BRANCH Tammy Elizabeth Smith, 17306 S. Ark. 41, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

BRYANT James K. and Tonya M. Rogers, 1908 Debswood Drive, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

CABOT Jonathan Paul Cornwell, 23 Spring St., Apt. 2C, Sept. 1, Chapter 7.

CAMDEN Forestine Wright, 853 Chestnut St., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

Roy Eugene and Shelly LeAnn Jones, 119A Ouachita 572, Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

William Lewis Gardner, 2756 Osage Ave., Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

CASSCOE Jo Anna Sweetin, 49 Fortune Lane, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

CENTERTON Susan J. Frounfelter, 1310 Forest Drive, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

CLARKSVILLE Josie Eileen Alvizo, 18 Fair Brook Lane, Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

CONWAY Kim R. Rivers, P.O. Box 11151, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

DERMOTT Bobby Lee and Carol Ann Milholland, 156 Dollar Hill Lane, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

FAYETTEVILLE Amanda Lynn Meyers, 4208 N. Valley Lake Drive #4, Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

Brooke Kathleen Lawson, 2750 N. Club Drive, Apt. 9, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

D'Andre Jones, 226 S. Slopeside Drive, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

Hunter Dean and Karina Kimball, 2339 W. Holly St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Novell Hanshew, 11855 Hazel Valley Road, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

Ryan Lamb, 5936 W. Wedington, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

FISHER Hope Yvonne Crossley, 2545 U.S. 49, Sept. 1, Chapter 7.

FORT SMITH Loretta Carter, 1116 S. 17th, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

GASSVILLE Charles H. Ford II, 185 Mountain Loop, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

HAMBURG Catherine Hope Clark, 611 E. Foote St., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

William Rutledge, 611 E. Foote St., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

HAMPTON Michael Dewayne Cross, 1953 U.S. 278 E, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

HARRISBURG Anita Ann Anderson, 308 S. Main St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

HARRISON Glenda E. Chance, 5851 Hopewell Road, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

HASKELL Jacob Daniel Hollomon, 1349 N. Parker, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

HEBER SPRINGS Raymond M. Haddix Jr., 5265 Pangburn Road, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

Roy L. and Pamela Bourland, 6 Aviation Way, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

HECTOR Charles Majors, 1449 Cedar Grove Road, Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS Mary L. Rice, 309 Village Road, Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Thomas Norman Duncan, 14 Cullerendo Way, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

HOXIE Debra Lee Huffman, P.O. Box 162, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

JACKSONVILLE Alicia R. Miller, 86 Belair Loop, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

JONESBORO Darin Scott Williams, 1907 Macon Cove, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Mallory Gerard Whitfield, 1304 Walnut St., Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

Myron Lyvon and Cynthia Danette Boling, 2902 Scotchwood Drive, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Shayna Danyelle Beck, 2208 Circle Drive, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Stevie Christine Boyd, 3305 Richardson Drive, Apt. C-1, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

Tanner James Shepard, 2208 Circle Drive, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Terry Dwayne King, 3109 Beanie Drive, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

KINGSLAND David Stephen Parker, 6180 Prairie Road, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

LAKE CITY Bobbie L. Pogue, 107 Stone Drive Apt. B, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

LAVACA John Russell and Sandra Mae Smalling, 1007 Bugscuffle, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

LITTLE ROCK Aaron and Sarah Sarlo, 6500 W. Third St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Anthony Davis, 7601 N. Chicot Road, Apt 18-C, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Candace Gibson, 9410 Stillman Drive, Sept. 1, Chapter 13.

Courtney Crixell, 2324 N. Cleveland St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Dashwaunall Johnson, 503 Fletcher St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Dean S. Kelsey, 713 Beachwood 2, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

Elijah and Carolyn Curenton, 6 Cambridge Circle, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Felisha D. Johnson, 3321 Green Drive, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

Jason Steppes, 1501 Rahling Road, Apt. 1507, Sept. 1, Chapter 13.

Latavious Hammock II, 1850 E. Lawson, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Leon Randle, 2451 S. Howard St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Lonnie D. Williams, 29 Glenmere Drive, Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

Miranda McEntire, 119 N. Monroe St., Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

Rufus and Nellene Cyrus Jr., 3220 Maryland Ave., Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

Susan Faulkner Tynes, 11723 Fairway Drive, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Timothy Holliman, 8101 Cantrell Road, Apt. 1008, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

LOWELL Liley I. Dees, 510 Topaz St., Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

MAGNOLIA Yolanda Cametric Hildreth, 1641 Columbia 61, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

MALVERN Loretta Ann Schlenker, 125 Carruthers Road, Sept. 1, Chapter 13.

Tiana Marie Andrews, 1019 E. Highland Ave., Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

MAUMELLE Paul D. and Barbara Jean Elliott, 10 Blue Mountain Drive, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

MONTICELLO Amelia Beth and Terry Lynn Killingsworth, 419 Deal Road, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

MOUNTAIN HOME Chrysta Michelle Stokes, 46 Bonnie Laddie Lane, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

NASHVILLE Christina Faye Cooper, 222 Bush St., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

Patrick Murphy Rouse, 7721 Ark. 278 West, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

Stanley Schooley, 190 Wakefield Road, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

NEW EDINBURG Arthur Amos Wilkerson, 1870 Shady Grove Road, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK Adrian Lamont and Tomasa Waters Sr., 2300 Lansbrook Drive, Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

Ellice Scales, P.O. Box 95217, Sept. 1, Chapter 7.

Janet Louise Perkins, 7715 Ark. 161, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Kara Holloway, 1909 Ark. 161 Apt 101, Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Michael Leroy Sanders, 1509 W. 16th St., Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

OSCEOLA Sherrie Ann Proctor, 114 Douglas Drive, Apt. 2, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

PARAGOULD Melinda Ann Sailor, 2905 Ranch Road Apt. 523, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

PERRYVILLE Tommy L. and Twila J. Russell, 918 W. Main St., Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

PINE BLUFF Brandon D. Goree, 4304 Boone St., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

Dolly D. Layton, 3119 Riverside Drive, Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

Dusty Lee and Lisa Marie Joles, 6008 Webb Ave., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

Enrico Cyril Wilkins Jr., 5804 W. Short Third St., Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

Erinisha Lashay Johnson, 4217 W. Short Fourth Ave., Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

Tanisha Tonelle Hadley, 612 E. 21st Ave., Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

PLEASANT PLAINS Jerry D. Lawson, P.O. Box 62, Sept. 1, Chapter 13.

RISON Susie Louise Pruitt, 10240 U.S. 63, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

ROGERS Patrick Allen Williams, 2403 W. 16th St., Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

Soutdavahn N. Phillips, 2628 Everest Ave., Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

ROMANCE Sidney M. Marini, 127 Proctor Lane, Aug. 30, Chapter 13.

RUSSELLVILLE Debra Mae Carron, 480 Worley Lane, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

SEARCY Harry Bill and Jennifer Susanne Jones Jr., 166 Hubbard Road, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

SHERIDAN Bruce Oliver Taylor III, 467 Bradford Lane, Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

SHERWOOD Beverly Malloy, 1824 Williford St., Aug. 26, Chapter 7.

William Jay and LaDonna Kay Blaylock, 10804 Misty Ridge Drive, Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

SILOAM SPRINGS Cory Dylan and Bobbie Jo Ann Martin, 606 W Fitchberg St., Aug. 27, Chapter 13.

SPRINGDALE Holly Lynn Tyndall, 3298 Brandy Lane, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

Michelle RaNay Gilbert, 2575 Linden Circle, Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

Tarvarius J. Smith, 6200 Watkins Ave., Apt. G309, Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

STUTTGART Carly McSwain, 412 S. Wood St., Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

TEXARKANA Billy E. and Debra A. Muncey, 2924 Central St., Sept. 1, Chapter 13.

THIDA Glenna Ladene Crumpton, P.O. Box 68, Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

VAN BUREN Douglas and Kristi Smith, 1811 Heritage Drive, Aug. 30, Chapter 7.

Elizabeth Dianne Miller, 115 S. 44th St., Aug. 31, Chapter 7.

Gregory Thomas and Rachel Marie Jernigan, 1409 Lovers Lane, Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

James C. Blackwell, 907 S. 39th St., Aug. 27, Chapter 7.

WARREN Nicole Milton, 203 S. Bradley St., Aug. 31, Chapter 13.

WEST MEMPHIS Theotis Crawford Jr., 1508 Estates Drive, Aug. 26, Chapter 13.

STEELE, Mo., Albert Charles Rutherford, 1031 W. Mo. 164, Aug. 27, Chapter 7.