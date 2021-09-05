Best-sellers

Fiction

CHASING THE BOOGEYMAN by Richard Chizmar. A college graduate returns to his hometown, where the mutilated bodies of several missing girls are discovered.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE NOISE by James Patterson and J.D. Barker. A strange vibration rises out of a forest near Mount Hood.

COMPLICATIONS by Danielle Steel. On a September night, guests at the reopening of an exclusive Paris hotel experience love, tragedy and political intrigue.

BLOODLESS by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. The 20th book in the Pendergast series. Bodies found without blood in their veins might be connected to an unsolved skyjacking.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

Nonfiction

AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.

WOKE, INC. by Vivek Ramaswamy. The founder and executive chairman of biopharmaceutical company Roivant Sciences shares his perspectives on American capitalism.

THE LONG SLIDE by Tucker Carlson. A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.

THE RECKONING by Mary L. Trump. The author of "Too Much and Never Enough" examines potential trauma caused by current and historical events.

ALL IN by Billie Jean King with Johnette Howard and Maryanne Vollers. The former No. 1-ranked tennis player details her career and activism.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

I ALONE CAN FIX IT by Carol Leonnig and Philip Rucker. The Pulitzer Prize-winning reporters examine Trump's final year in office, with a focus on the key players around him.

WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.