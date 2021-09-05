Birth Announcements

Births

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Aug. 24

Alex Sr., and Brittany Ware, Little Rock, daughter.

Terri Henderson, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 26

Charles and Britney Gordon, Little Rock, daughter.

Philomena Mackean and Nghia Nguyen, Little Rock, son.

Aug. 28

Brandon and Ashtin Williams, Cabot, son.

LaMarks and Shannon Smith, Little Rock, daughter.

Gary and Khadijah Simpkins, North Little Rock, son.

Sept. 1

Nathan and Renee' Curtis, Benton, daughter.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Aug. 1

Jimmieka Thompson, Emerson, son.

Aug. 10

Tangerae Edwards and Leonard Walker Jr., Pine Bluff, son.

Abigail Hale and Nicholas Jez, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 13

Ashlyn Crook and Tylar Connell, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 16

Evonne Haire, Hot Springs, daughter.

Aug. 17

Christopher Jr. and Timberly Eason, Little Rock, daughter.

Aug. 18

Seth and Carly Miller, Concord, son.

Patrick and Lizzy Couch, Little Rock, son.

Luz Diaz, Beebe, son.

Aug. 21

Breshna Johnson and Montarius Grimes, Texarkana, son.

Aug. 23

Jacob and Kendell Powell, Searcy, son.

Aug. 27

John and Charity Hart, Little Rock, twin sons and daughter.

Nereyda Torres and Marco Gutierrez, Gurdon, daughter.

Aug. 31

Alani Maiden, Little Rock, daughter.

Sept. 1

Leocadia Mejia and Jairo Cinto, Little Rock, son.