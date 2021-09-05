Body pulled from river believed to be kayaker’s

A body believed to be that of a kayaker missing since Aug. 28 was pulled from the White River in Izard County on Saturday, according to the Baxter County sheriff’s office.

The clothing, jewelry and other identifying markings on the body match that of Dalton Edwards, 29, of Beaumont, Texas, the office’s news release said.

Fishermen on the White River south of Calico Rock found the body about 9:30 a.m., the release said.

Izard County authorities pulled the body from the water. It is being sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Little Rock for autopsy.

On Aug. 28, authorities received a call at 1:10 p.m. from someone on River Valley Trail who said a man kayaking with others had tipped over in the White River, struggled in the water, then went under and did not return to the surface.

Rescue personnel from multiple agencies, some in a helicopter and others in boats, searched for the man for several hours.

The water level in the White River was high, and the current was swift at the time, the Baxter County sheriff’s office reported.