Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

Baldwin & Shell, 320 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $4,500,000.

CBM Construction, 417 S. Victory St., Little Rock, $3,900,000.

Alessi Keyes Construction, 10 Turtle Creek Lane, Little Rock, $2,818,948.

Spinoff Construction, 6207 Col. Glenn Road, Little Rock, $415,000.

Eagle Hill, Seven Southern Hills, Little Rock, $180,000.

Mulhearn Wilson Construction, 425 W. Capitol Ave., Little Rock, $104,873.

Austin Construction, 2923 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $80,000

RESIDENTIAL

Arbor Construction, 2710 Preserve Pass, Little Rock, $936,000.

Smart Development, 1712 Polk St., Little Rock, $380,000.

Bob Francis, 316 N. Monroe St., Little Rock, $247,520.

Midsouth Property, 1013 Nix, Little Rock, $180,000.

Midsouth Property, 1021 Nix, Little Rock, $180,000.

Rausch-Coleman, 60 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $166,640.

Rausch-Coleman, 42 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $153,765.

Rausch-Coleman, 24 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $137,940.

AJS Homes, 2709 Van Buren, Little Rock, $120,000.

Bert Black Service Co., 3625 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock, $110,000.

McCarley Construction, 2610 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Jacob White Construction, 5814 S. Country Club Blvd., Little Rock, $80,000.