Campaign focuses on internet safety

The Arkansas Department of Education's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has initiated its Social Media Awareness Campaign, known as SMACtalk, for the 2021-2022 school year.

The campaign focuses on online etiquette and developing healthy virtual relationships. It addresses how to properly vet information received online and it gives privacy protection tips. How to avoid online dangers, and knowing when to "unplug" from social media are other components of the campaign.

A new music video titled "Cyberwise" from Mr. Steve, The Music Man, was released last week to kick off the campaign. The high-energy video performance and other information is available at https://bit.ly/3DG8KDD.

Every school that uses the Facebook post featuring the video by Sept. 17 will be entered into a drawing to win a free concert by Mr. Steve at their school.