Checking on coaches with Arkansas ties

The headlines blared in bold letters about a 21-point comeback victory for Central Florida over Boise State in the debut for Gus Malzahn as coach of the Knights.

Twenty-one points?

That's nothing compared to a Class AA playoff game in 1999 when coach Malzahn and his Shiloh Christian Saints overcame a 31-7 deficit to beat Junction City 70-64 in one of the wildest games in the history of Arkansas High School football. That comeback was engineered by Rhett Lashlee, a sophomore quarterback who passed for 672 yards and eight touchdowns.

Fast forward 22 years and Malzahn and Lashlee are among the college coaches at the Division I level with strong ties to high school football in Arkansas. Here's a look:

RHETT LASHLEE, Offensive Coordinator, Miami

Rhett Lashlee's name should be near the top of the list when the coaching carousel cranks up again in December.

Lashlee was listed fourth by 247Sports.com as "college football assistants who will soon be head coaches." Of course, we've known this for some time about Lashlee, who's paid his college coaching dues at Arkansas State, Auburn, Connecticut, Southern Methodist, and Miami.

Miami's offense improved from 98th to 33rd in the nation during Lashlee's first season as the OC at Miami. That type of production proves he's more than ready to lead his own program at the Division I level.

GUS MALZAHN, Head Coach, Central Florida

Central Florida is the perfect landing spot for Malzahn after he was removed from the pressure-cooker at Auburn, where the fanatics believe their team should be as good as Alabama.

They're not. Nobody is.

Malzahn rose to fame as a high school coach by turning Shiloh Christian into a small-school juggernaut. He'll thrive in the underdog role at UCF, a Group of Five program that wants to have a seat at the big boy table. Don't be surprised if Central Florida wins at least 10 games this year and finish in the Top 15 in most polls.

Yes, I'm calling it. Being deemed a failure is quite a motivating factor for someone who has been as successful as Malzahn.

ELI DRINKWITZ, Head Coach, Missouri

Missouri finished .500 in the SEC for the third time in six years and in the first year under Eli Drinkwitz, an Airedale from Alma.

Drinkwitz has a better grasp of his team after he settled on Connor Bazelak, a sophomore quarterback who threw for over 2,300 yards last season. Missouri has a pivotal game at home on Oct. 2 against Tennessee, which stomped the Tigers 35-12 last season. Win that game and Missouri could go from five to at least eight wins during a 12-game schedule.

BARRY LUNNEY, JR., Offensive Coordinator, Texas-San Antonio

Barry Lunney, Jr., is another assistant coach on the upswing after helping the Roadrunners to a 7-5 record last season, including 5-2 in Conference-USA.

Ten offensive starters are back from a unit that jumped from No. 117 to No. 67 in scoring with Lunney as offensive coordinator. The best move Bret Bielema made at Arkansas was hiring Lunney, Jr., as an assistant coach and he did an excellent job with the tight ends.

Ironically, Lunney and Bielema were on opposite sidelines Saturday when Texas-San Antonio opened its season against Illinois, where Bielema is now the head coach.

BRIAN EARLY, Defensive Line coach, Houston

First things, first.

Brian Early is the brother of Bentonville softball coach Kent Early and Rogers girls basketball coach Preston Early, both of whom he is very proud. He's also the defensive line coach at Houston, which should be a prime target for the Big 12 Conference if the league hopes to survive.

Early's value as a coach was evident in the five years he spent at Arkansas State when the Red Wolves made five consecutive bowl appearances. Arkansas State did not make a bowl game last year, primarily because of one of the worst defenses in the country (115th of 126 teams).

TIM HORTON, Running backs coach, Air Force

Horton begins his second stint at Air Force, where he'll help coach an offense that led the nation in rushing with 305.6 yards per game.

Horton will also coach special teams, which he did quite well as a punt returner at Arkansas in 1987 and 1988 when he averaged 9.5 yards on 51 returns. Oh, and he didn't fumble, which is always Priority No. 1 on the return team.

KODI BURNS, Wide receivers coach, Tennessee

One door closes, another door opens.

Burns is living that coaches' creed after leaving Auburn when Malzahn was fired last December. Burns was initially headed to Central Florida to join Josh Heupel, then turned around and headed to Tennessee when Heupel was hired as the Volunteers coach.

Coaching receivers has traditionally been a pretty good gig at Tennessee, which has sent several players to the pros. But that pipeline has mostly dried up and it'll be up to Heupel and his staff to get it flowing again.