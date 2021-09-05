Club news: Meetings include quilters, artists, astronomers and hikers

VFW

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2952 will have their monthly meeting Sept. 9 at St Thomas Episcopal Church, 2898 S. 48th St. in Springdale. The meal begins at 6 p.m., with the business meeting at 7 p.m. Discussion will be on how to support our veterans and their families during this time.

Information: (479) 601-5539.

Rotary

The Rotary Club of Fayetteville will meet at noon Sept. 9 at Mermaids Restaurant in Fayetteville. The program will be on Fayetteville Public School's Equity Plan with Dr. Kristina Hudson and Holly Johnson. The meeting is also being livestreamed via Zoom. Email the club for a link.

Information: fvillerotary@gmail.com.

Gem Society

The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society has canceled the fall show, which was scheduled for Sept. 11-12 in Siloam Springs.

The spring show is set for the second weekend in April.

Information: delanec3@earthlink.net.

Bo's Blessings

Bo's blessings will be cleaning headstones from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery and is asking for volunteers.

All supplies will be furnished, and a non-toxic cleaning solution is used. This is open to all ages, and no registration is required.

Information: (479) 530-7728.

Quilt Guild

The Quilt Guild of Northwest Arkansas is holding its Stash Bash, Bazaar and Small Quilt Auction from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Rogers Convention Center, formerly the John Q. Hammons Center, in Rogers. The public is invited to shop for handmade boutique items and quilting fabric, notions and patterns. Also available for purchase are tickets for the drawing for the raffle quilt, "Independence Day," on Dec. 2.

There will be a small quilt auction at 1 p.m. All proceeds are used to support the guild's community outreach and education programs.

Information: (479) 264-9792 or email lspeerster@gmail.com.

Artists

The Ozark Creative Artists will meet at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive in Bella Vista. Members attending are asked to wear masks and bring their own beverages.

JaNean Framstad will be teaching a class on painting fall flowers on a straw hat. Members are asked to bring supplies for this project, which are a straw hat, acrylic brushes, a scruffy brush, water container, paper towels, and a fine point black marker. The paints will be provided.

A re-purpose table will be set up at each meeting. Members are asked to bring items that no longer hold their interest and pick up new items to enjoy.

Information: Lynda at (262) 308-4454.

Solos

The September meeting of Solos, a group of widows and single women, will be held 9:30 a.m to noon Sept. 11 at Bella Vista Community Church. This group, which meets on the second Saturday of every month, at is for all Bella Vista women who are widows or singles and who would care to join the group for coffee, cookies and cards, bridge, canasta, Texas canasta or Mexican train.

Reservations: (479) 855-1126 or Sue at (479) 855-0574.

Computer Club

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 in Room 1001 on the lower level of the Highlands Crossing Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Covid-19 guidelines will be observed with suggested mask and social distancing. You may attend a Zoom meeting if unvaccinated or have other risk factors.

The program will be "Overview of Windows 11" presented by Jim Prince. Here is your chance to learn about the changes to expect when Windows 11 becomes available this fall.

Guests are always welcome.

Information: bvcomputer club.org.

Astronomers

The Sugar Creek Astronomical Society is an amateur astronomy club based in Northwest Arkansas. It was founded in Bella Vista and currently serves amateur astronomers and their families from southern Missouri to Fayetteville.

Monthly club meetings of the SCAS are held the second Tuesday each month at the Waterway Christian Church in Bentonville. Astronomy Fundamentals starts at 6:30 p.m., followed by the general meeting at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Sept. 14, featuring a member Astro Show and Tell, a featured speaker, constellation of the month, and Astro Fundamentals video, with viewing afterward, weather permitting. The club offers Astro Games and fun Astro Worksheets for the kids. All ages are welcome.

Information: Paul Anderson at (928) 651-0334.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale Hiking Club will be hiking Sept. 15 from the Centerpoint Trailhead to Steele Creek Campground on the Old River Trail. This hike will include short spur hikes to the Goat Bluff Overlook and Granny Henderson's Cabin. The hike will be 8.8 miles long and involve seven river crossings. Pack a lunch and extra water. Wear shoes that are comfortable when wet because of the multiple river crossings. The river could be thigh high at some crossings. If it's any higher because of recent rain, participants will do the Overlook Trail at Steel Creek Campground instead.

Hikers will meet at 8:45 a.m. at Steel Creek Campground at Ponca and shuttle cars to Centerpoint Trailhead. We will leave cars by the horse camp and boat launch area.

Information: Bev Munstermann at (479) 721-2193 or bvhikingclub.com.