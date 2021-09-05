Pulaski County notebook: Counseling slated by Youth Services

Counseling slated by Youth Services

Pulaski County Youth Services has launched a free counseling program focused on people directly affected by the covid-19 pandemic in Pulaski County.

The Mental Health Heroes program will provide resources through therapy and counseling sessions for students, educators and school support staffers directly affected by the loss of loved ones.

The program will address potential academic loss with various tutoring and academic enhancement opportunities, physical fitness and nutrition activities, and planned monthly events for the families and school staffs.

"Due to the catastrophic effects of the covid-19 pandemic, I felt it was our responsibility to address the emotional well-being of our youth," Pulaski County Youth Services Director Jamie Scott said. "I envisioned PCYS creating a program that would directly impact youth who lost a parent, sibling, or teacher to covid-19. By implementing the Mental Health Heroes program, we will address the mental health issues and more, impacting these families during this global pandemic."

The organization will partner with Arkansas Holistic Therapy, Roots-Raices Bilingual Counseling, A Better You Therapeutic Solutions, Key 2 Success Counseling LLC, Argenta Counseling and Life Strategies Counseling Inc.

"Director Scott and her staff have worked tirelessly for months on creating the Mental Health Heroes program to address the needs of our youth and families in our county, as mental health has risen to be one of the unaddressed pressing needs during the covid-19 pandemic," Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde said. "We are excited to partner with various local organizations to bring this needed program to fruition."

More information is available by calling Pulaski County Youth Services at (501) 340-8250 or emailing mborders-hoskin@pulaskicounty.net.