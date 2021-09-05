FYI: Words in the Garden hosts authors Wednesday in Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden

Sept. 5 (Sunday)
Downtown Junk Fest -- With rustic, vintage, farmhouse, salvaged and antique merchandise, Main Street in Van Buren. With live music, food trucks & more. 262-6027.
Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Be An Original Community Art -- Sept. 5-12, pick up a blank canvas, create your Halloween themed art and return it by Oct. 1 for display, Bentonville Public Library. bentonvillelibrary.org.
__
Sept. 6 (Monday)
Labor Day
__
Sept. 7 (Tuesday)
Take & Make Crafts -- Roald Dahl, Fort Smith Library Miller Branch. 646-3945, fortsmithlibrary.org.
"September 11, 2001" -- "The Day That Changed the World," an educational exhibit, daily through Sept. 30, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
__
Sept. 8 (Wednesday)
Take Home Murder Mystery -- Murder at the Zoo, Fort Smith Main Library. While supplies last. 783-0229, fortsmithlibrary.org.
Words in the Garden -- With Nikki Hanna, an award-winning author and writing coach from Tulsa, and Eureka Springs novelist Ruth Mitchell, 4:30 p.m., Eureka Springs Carnegie Library Garden. Hosted by Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow. Free. writerscolony.org.
Priceless Night -- Pay as you can, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. Tickets required at amazeum.org.
Native Plants & Phytoremediation -- With Eric Fusilier, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Write Now -- Poet Steve Bellin-Oka, 6:30 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; registration required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
__
Sept. 9 (Thursday)
Crimes & Clues Book Club -- "March" by John Lewis & Andrew Aydin, 9:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Preschool Play Date -- Faces & Places, including a performance by Shaky Bugs, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Studio at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Gallery Performance -- Poet Steve Bellin-Oka, 1 p.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
English For Your Day to Day -- Hosted by Ozark Literacy Council, 4-6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Intro to Yoga -- With Rachel Ingenthron, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.
Art on the Bricks -- "Fall in Love With Arkansas Art," 4:30-7:30 p.m., downtown Rogers. www.artonthebricks.com.
Opening Reception -- Artists of Northwest Arkansas September Membership Show, 4:30-7:30 p.m., Rogers Experimental House, 121 W. Walnut St. in Rogers. Exhibit on show through Oct. 1. artistsnwarkansas.com/september-membership-show/.
Antique Autos in the Ozarks -- Celebrating 50 years with a sunset cruise through Carroll County, poker run through Berryville, a parade through Eureka Springs, a 9/11 tribute in Holiday Island & more, Sept. 9-12, Eureka Springs. AntiqueAutoFest.com.
__
Sept. 10 (Friday)
__
Sept. 11 (Saturday)
Super Saturday -- Cowboy Music with Marshall Mitchell, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Orchestral Brilliance -- With the Fort Smith Symphony, 7 p.m., ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith. $20-$50. Concert tickets include two free drinks at the Bakery District After-Party as well as the link to the live video streamed version of the concert. Streaming only tickets are not available due to music licensing restrictions. 452-7575, fortsmithsymphony.org.
__
Sept. 12 (Sunday)
Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
Adult Workshop -- Icon Painting with Ray Parker, 1-5 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
On Show
Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.
"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000 blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.
"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
"Coach Blackie Bond: Rogers High School Football Legend" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Sept. 25, Rogers Historical Museum at the Hailey Building, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.
"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.
"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.
"Crystal Bridges at 10" -- A celebration of the museum's first decade, through Sept. 26, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.
"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, through Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.
"BRAIN TO BRAIN PAPER PLANE" -- Through Nov. 8, Famous Hardware, 113 W. Emma Ave. in Springdale. Free. factoryobscura.com/news/downtown-springdale.
"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.
North Forest Lights -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, 600 Museum Way, Bentonville. $7-$22; kids 6 and younger free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.