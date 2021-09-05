Golden Lions trounce Lane College

With a 24-3 lead and 3:01 remaining before halftime, the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff appeared to cruise to an easy victory over a Division II opponent to start the season Saturday.

By halftime, Tennessee's Lane College pulled within 8 points.

The host Golden Lions relied on their defense in the second half to quench the Dragons' fire and take a 34-16 victory Saturday night before 8,749 people at Simmons Bank Field. It was the Lions' first game in just four months and three days, following a five-game spring season that ended in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship game.

The Dragons (0-1) showed little rust in their first game since the 2019 season. Their 2020 season was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Kierre Crossley, the senior transfer from the University of Central Arkansas, scored his first touchdown as a Golden Lion from 2 yards out on the opening possession. Crossley shared the load with freshmen Kayvon Britten and Daniel Ingram through the night.

Britten capped the scoring, spinning off tackles on his way to the end zone from 28 yards out with 4:24 left.

UAPB (1-0) raced to a 14-0 lead after Kailon Davis recovered a Lane fumble in the end zone late in the first quarter. Noah Shalz made a 23-yard field goal to put Lane on the board, but the Golden Lions struck back with Skyler Perry's 10-yard touchdown pass to freshman Daemon Dawkins and 23-yard Zack Piwniczka field goal, both in the second quarter.

THE GAME CHANGED WHEN ...

Lane scored 13 unanswered points in the final 3:01 of the half.

With 1:17 left before halftime, Tarik McKinzie, under pressure, unloaded a 59-yard strike to Ojoshua Bunton to pull the Dragons within 24-10.

A quick UAPB three-and-out gave Lane new hope just before halftime. The Dragons went down 73 yards in three plays, with the help of a pass interference call against the Lions.

UAPB linebacker Kolby Watts ties up a Lane Dragon player Saturday. (Special to The Commercial/Darlene Roberts)

Jalen Macon tries to pick up yards and avoid a defender. (Special to The Commercial/Darlene Roberts)