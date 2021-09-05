Greenwood honors former player Aaron Gamble who was killed in car accident in the summer.

GREENWOOD -- It was a special night at Smith-Robinson Stadium, not only because of the game the Bulldogs played, but also to honor one who was "All About the 'G' ".

In a special halftime ceremony during Greenwood's 54-48 win over Fort Smith Southside on Friday, the school district retired the jersey of former Bulldog player, teacher and administrator Aaron Gamble.

Gamble, who was named principal of the high school last spring, died June 18 in a two-car accident near Cameron, Okla. Gamble's son Landry was also killed in the accident.

"No one ever said a bad thing about Aaron," Bulldog athletic director Dustin Smith said. "He treated everyone like they were his best friend."

No matter if it was driving a bus, supervising students, handling public address duties, or just going on the road to support the Greenwood Bulldogs, Smith said you could always count on Aaron Gamble.

"He just wanted to support Greenwood and those students," athletic director Dustin Smith said. "Becoming principal was his dream job. He became the P.A. announcer five years ago for football game and we have not lost at home. He always told me every time he announces a sporting event a Greenwood that he is risking his unbeaten record."

Currently, Bulldog wide receiver Luke Brewer wears No. 84. He will be the last player for the Bulldogs that will wear that uniform. Brewer finished the game with 12 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

"Tara (Gamble's wife) said she would not take that number from a student that's currently wearing it," Smith said. "Luke wears that jersey in Aaron's honor."

Gamble, a team captain in 1995, was given the No. 84 his senior year when he was converted from a center to a quarterback for the 1995 season by then-Greenwood coach Ronnie Peacock. The only other jersey Greenwood has retired was that of former wide receiver Kris Weible, who was Gamble's teammate in 1994 and 1995.

The year before, Gamble was snapping the ball to Travis McDaniel, the school's first 2,000-yard passer who helped lead the Bulldogs to the postseason. Gamble threw for 2,148 yards and 26 touchdowns on a 7-3 team in 1995 that just missed the playoffs due to tiebreakers. He also led the Bulldogs in rushing for 535 yards and 11 touchdowns. Though Greenwood did not make the playoffs, they would make the state finals in 1996 and win Peacock his lone state title with the Bulldogs in 2000.

After making the playoffs just five times in 24 years (1970-93), Greenwood has been in the postseason for 25 consecutive seasons and have won 10 state championships.

Current Bulldog coach Chris Young said working side-by-side with Gamble as a junior high coach he could see his leadership abilities.

"We were hired at the same school board meeting 22 years ago. I was just proud to be around him," Young said. "I have a ton of respect for him. He was a great example to us all – not only as a coach, teacher, and administrator, but especially as a husband and father. He will make us all better because of the example he set."