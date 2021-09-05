Harding opens with home shutout

SEARCY -- Cole Chancey rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns to lead Harding University past East Central (Okla.) in both teams' season opener Saturday night at First Security Stadium.

The 102 yards allowed Chancey to become the Great American Conference's leading rusher. His 3,775 yards surpassed Ouachita Baptist's Kris Oliver, who rushed for 3,763 yards from 2015-18.

Harding (1-0, 1-0 GAC) bolted out to a 21-0 first-quarter advantage, which the Bisons held through halftime, before Chancey's 24-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left in the third quarter concluded the scoring.

Chancey scored his first touchdown on a 6-yard run with 13:02 left in the opening quarter.

After the Harding defense forced the Tigers (0-1, 0-1) to punt after a three-and-out on their first possession, Omar Sinclair broke free on the initial play of the Bisons' ensuing drive for a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Bisons a 14-0 lead with 12:02 remaining.

Chancey capped Harding's 13-play, 56-yard drive to conclude the first quarter on a 1-yard blast with 44 seconds remaining.

The Bisons outgained the Tigers 374-146 in total offense, including 333-48 on the ground. Harding also had a 15-minute advantage in time of possession.

The Bisons got 92 yards on 4 carries by Sinclair, and another 65 yards on 5 rushes by Zach Smith.

Dylan Hendricks led the Harding defense with 6 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Ahmad Butler, J'Varius Wood, Shedrick Robinson and Cooper Carroll all intercepted East Central quarterback Kenny Hrncir, who was 11-of-25 passing for 98 yards.