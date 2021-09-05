Heart Ball Sweethearts introduced at kick-off

The 2022 class of Heart Ball Sweethearts, American Heart Association of Central Arkansas, were introduced Aug. 19 at a socially distanced kick-off event at Robinson Center Performance Hall.

Fifty-five young women are participating in the program this year where they will learn about heart-healthy lifestyles and the prevention of heart disease and stroke. As a Sweetheart, the high school sophomores volunteer at hospitals and participate in education classes, fundraising and social events. The program ends in the spring with the annual Heart Ball.

[Gallery not loading above? Click here for more photos » arkansasonline.com/95heart/]

The program was founded in 1998 by Eileen and Dr. Ricardo Sotomora.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins