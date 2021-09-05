Happy birthday (Sept. 5): You work for what you want, regardless of the difficulty involved. The reality you see before you is a melding of your imagination with the physical world — a trend that will continue as you apply a powerful force of sheer will to your dreams of the new era. In matters of love, take a softer route. Relax into relationships.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Just when you think life couldn't get any weirder, a fire sign arrives to push against the edges of your reality. If nothing else, you'll appreciate the entertainment value in this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the same way a picture can turn a plain wall into a room with a view, a person can turn an ordinary experience into an expansive one. Everyone you meet is a window to another world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You are nothing if not tasteful. Your aesthetic values will be evident in the understated finesse of your approach to just about everything. The ones who notice are your people. The ones who don't are learning from you, too.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You are fully aware of your surroundings and focused on only what is most helpful to your purpose. Others tell you where to go and what to do — suggestions to consider, but not to act on automatically.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Remember when you let go of a childish hope that simply failed to match up with reality? You were liberated by the move and were soon onto more fulfilling pursuits. History is about to repeat itself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are a sovereign nation. Anyone who sees your autonomy as a threat is the embodiment of a red flag. Work goes smoothly with those who respect your power and observe your boundaries.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Today's cosmic gift is a boost of willpower. You'll do whatever you tell yourself to do. However, this only progresses you toward your goals if you tell yourself to do the right things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): The current astral lineup suggests you may be vulnerable to relationships with a distinctly narcissistic flavor. Resist moving too quickly in your dealings. It's better to gain trust and traction over time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'd do anything to put a smile on your loved one's face, though you'll have great success with a very small move. Listen up. Then, show proof that you were listening. That's all it takes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You have a way of bringing out the best in people. You're a delight when dealing with the delightful, and with the notoriously difficult personalities, you're unflappable.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The debate centers around responsibilities, where they lie and the logistics of who is going to take on what job. You may take on more than you intended to, which will ultimately work to your benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Are you ready to take a relationship to the next level? Of course not. That's not how things work. First, you commit beyond your capability. Then, in the process of the work, you grow in capability.

NEW MOON PRE-SHOW

As we ramp up to the new moon in Virgo, it is most appealing to live every aspect of the day with elegance. Even the most mundane interactions are opportunities for gracious dealings. Humble domestic tools will be treated as the valuable possessions they are. Efforts of maintenance and tidiness are elevated to the level of art.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

This week of the Virgo new moon, we are reminded of the difference between compromising and settling.

Compromise is essential in even the most symbiotic relationship; it always takes some degree of effort to serve each other’s needs in a way that’s sustainable. Compromises usually better people. They help us appreciate the value of things. They facilitate a sense of contribution that builds confidence. Compromises bond people. To settle is to resign yourself to the sinking feeling that the sacrifices you make for a relationship will be never-ending and will have little return. To settle is to believe that though there may be better scenarios out there for you, for some reason you are not willing to put the effort in to find or create them.

These Virgo energies are pushing us to improve — to shun the idea of settling for less than we could experience. Through hard work, this is quite a lot we are capable of doing, but that is not the point. What do you want to be doing? If your desire is taking a back seat, why? Just because you can fit yourself into a situation doesn’t mean you belong there.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

Perennially gorgeous Raquel Welch is a symbol of the unchanging nature of Virgoean beauty. This sign is known for being driven to improve, perfect and enliven through clean living. She’s been a movie star, an exercise guru, an activist, a spokesmodel for MAC and the global brand owner of a successful line of wigs. In her eighth decade, Welch still leads with the Virgo ethic of hard and healthy work.