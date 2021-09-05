I-30 project lane closings set for this week

Continued work on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve lane closings throughout the corridor beginning Tuesday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

The following travel effects and traffic pattern changes, including detour routes, will take place, weather permitting:

LITTLE ROCK

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between East Sixth Street and East Third Street, with additional single-lane closings on one block of East Fourth Street east to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street north to East Third Street, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• The I-30 frontage road will have a single lane closed between East 10th and East Sixth streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• East Fourth Street intersections with Cumberland and Rock streets and River Market Avenue will have right-lane and sidewalk closings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closings. Some street parking will be affected.

• I-30 between the Arkansas River and Interstate 630 will have single- and double-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings will occur between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

• The ramp from eastbound I-630 to eastbound I-30 will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. Detoured traffic will use the I-630 eastbound ramp to the I-30 frontage road and travel north to the interstate on-ramp at East Sixth Street.

• I-30 between I-630 and Roosevelt Road will have single- and double-lane closings from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. The double-lane closings will be limited to 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

• I-30 westbound to the I-630 ramp will have a lane shift and single-lane closing on the exit ramp from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

• Westbound lanes on Riverfront Drive between Pine and Olive streets will be closed below the I-30 bridge. A single-lane of westbound traffic will shift into the eastbound lanes, resulting in two-way, single-lane traffic. This traffic pattern is expected to remain in place through early November.

• Broadway westbound will have a single lane closed between Olive and Pine streets from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between Broadway and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• Riverfront Drive westbound will have a single lane closed between Washington Avenue and Olive Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• The I-30 interchange with Interstate 40 will have various lane closings throughout the interchange from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.