• Matthew Christensen is suing Lagoon Amusement Park in Farmington, Utah, after the paraplegic man was injured on a roller coaster, saying one of his legs wasn't properly secured and he suffered fractures to his lower leg, toe and two other bones.

• Kenneth Allen, an attorney, said a family who lost five of its members in a tubing accident on the Dan River in North Carolina is suing Duke Energy, alleging that it failed to adequately warn people that its 8-foot dam poses life-threatening risks.

• Deborah Naylor-Young, a longtime police officer in Meridian, Miss., says it's an honor being the first woman to head the Police Department, but "I'm just chief ... it's not about me; it's about ... trying to get things on the right track."

• Tyler Bridges, schools superintendent in Clinton, Okla., says a claim by a fifth grader who's an American Indian that two students held him facedown in a bathroom while cutting off several inches of his hair have been shown by video to be "completely false."

• Allan Hammons, president of an advertising agency, says no malicious intent is suspected after a historical marker for civil rights figure Emmett Till in Money, Miss., was knocked off a pole that supports it, and the marker will be repaired or replaced.

• Jacqueline Jackson, 77, wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, 79, is heading home from a Chicago hospital where she was treated for covid-19, while the civil rights leader has been transferred to a rehab facility after suffering a breakthrough infection.

• Diane Vargo, principal of Mesquite Elementary in Tucson, Ariz., said a student's father was arrested after he showed up at the school with zip ties, threatening to make a citizen's arrest of her because his son was having to isolate after being exposed to covid-19.

• Chris Sununu, 46, governor of New Hampshire, who was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms despite being vaccinated and testing negative for covid-19, turned out to have a bleeding ulcer and is "doing much better," his office said.

• Greg Razer, a senator in Kansas City, Mo., says the Department of Resources was placed in a difficult position by "extremists in the Legislature" as an exhibit on local LGBTQ history was removed from the Capitol and put in an office building, saying, "Sounds like we've been moved from the broom closet to a walk-in closet. Better, but still a closet."