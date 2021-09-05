Inmate death prompts Sebastian County, State Police investigation

FORT SMITH -- The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas State Police are investigating the death of a county inmate last weekend.

The inmate's body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy, Capt. Philip Pevehouse with the Sheriff's Office said in a Monday news release. The inmate's identity is being withheld to give his next of kin time to notify others about his death, the release said.

Jail staff noticed an unresponsive man during routine cell checks about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Pevehouse said. Staff administered lifesaving measures until an emergency medical service took over, after which he was taken to a local hospital. He died about an hour later at the hospital, he said.

The Sheriff's Office will do an internal review of policies and procedures while State Police will investigate the death, according to Pevehouse.