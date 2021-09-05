Jacksonville crash kills NLR man

A 69-year-old North Little Rock man died Friday evening in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 161 in Jacksonville, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Steve Thompson was driving north when his vehicle left a roadway and hit a culvert, sending the 2021 Nissan airborne before it struck two trees.

The vehicle then hit another culvert, again became airborne and then flipped to a stop on the driver's side, the report said.

The crash happened about 8:38 p.m. Friday at U.S. 161 and Indigo Lane. The weather was clear, and the pavement was dry at the time, according to the report.

Three motorcycle accidents resulted in fatalities Thursday.

A Garland County man was killed late Thursday when his motorcycle and a car collided on Airport Road at the King Expressway intersection, according to a preliminary accident report.

Shawn Thomas Davis, 37, of Hot Springs, driving a 2010 Triumph motorcycle, was going east on Airport Road shortly before 11 p.m. when the driver of a 2007 Lincoln that was westbound off the exit ramp of King Expressway traveled through the intersection before the light turned green, according to the report.

Davis was pronounced dead at the scene by Garland County Deputy Coroner Jason Neighbors. The report noted that road conditions were clear and dry at the time. The name of the second driver was not included in the report.

Also Thursday night, a 50-year-old motorcyclist was killed when he was thrown from his vehicle near DeWitt, troopers said.

Malcolm Lloyd Dillingham was driving a 2008 Kawasaki V5N south on Arkansas 1, approaching Landleveler Road when the crash happened just before 9:55 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report.

Troopers said a 2014 GMC Acadia traveling north on Arkansas 1 attempted to make a left turn, failing to yield to the motorcyclist. The front end of the motorcycle struck the right-rear corner of the GMC, according to the report.

Dillingham, who was from Stuttgart, was transported to DeWitt Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the report stated.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Earlier Thursday, a motorcyclist was killed when his vehicle struck a curb, police said.

Officers were sent around 7:35 a.m. to Parker Road and Shelby Drive to investigate a crash involving a single motorcyclist, according to a Facebook post from Jonesboro police.

The motorcycle left the south side of Parker Road and struck the curb in the 2100 block, the post stated. Martin Dorton, the driver, was thrown from the vehicle, police said.

Dorton, who was from Jonesboro, was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival, according to police. He was 64, a crash report stated.

An Ashdown woman was killed Thursday night in Little River County when a pickup struck her car, causing both vehicles to overturn, troopers said.

Melba Rose, 64, was attempting to enter U.S. 71 around 9:40 p.m., when her 2008 Honda Civic crossed into the path of a 2020 Ford F-150, according to a crash report. Troopers said the truck struck Rose's car, and both vehicles rolled over.

The truck also hit a 2010 Pontiac G6 that was parked in a lot, the report states.

Rose was killed, according to the report. The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Texarkana man, was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

Information for this article was contributed by The Sentinel-Record.