Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 9-5-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

• MATTIE'S ITALIAN ICE CREAM, 8007 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of opening inspection Sept. 1. Establishment is okay to operate.

• LEGENDS, 1 Saracen Resort Drive. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 31. All critical violations corrected during time of inspection.

• L.A. DAVIS - ARAMARK, 1301 L.A. Davis Prexy Drive. Date of inspection Aug. 30. Receptacles containing food residue must be kept covered when not in continuous use. Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Floor shall be maintained in good repair for easy cleaning. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

• SEARK COLLEGE "SHARK BITES CAFE," 1900 S. Hazel St. Date of inspection Aug. 17. Mixed peppers (43 degrees F), diced onions (45 degrees F), and ham (46 degrees F) in prep cooler and sausage (47 degrees F) and rice (43 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector recommended that the sausage and rice be discarded and that the other food be discarded after 4 hours from when it was prepped since the employee told said it was prepped this morning.

• SEARK COLLEGE "SHARK BITES CAFE," 1900 S. Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 27. No violations reported.

• SUPER 1 FOODS, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 27. Observed several flying insects in the produce department by the back handwashing sink. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions.

• SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up inspection Aug. 27. Chicken (46 degrees F) and loaded potato (42 degrees F) in food bulk case are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth.

• DELTA - ARAMARK, 1701 S. Spruce St. Date of inspection Aug. 26. Observed walk in cooler not holding temperature. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed paper cups stored directly on the floor. Must use single service items must be stored six inches above floor to be in accordance to regulations.

• EL SOL MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 9. Date of inspection Aug. 26. Food not in original container are not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observed boxed of butter stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations.

• MI CASITA TEX MEX RESTAURANT, 1005 Sheridan Road, P.O. Box 122, Redfield. Date of inspection Aug. 25. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Observation: Observed unclean counter top. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

• FRAZIER JR'S BBQ, mobile, 4113 W. 30th Ave. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observation: Need paper towels at handwashing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Facility lacks [internal probe food thermometer or refrigerator thermometer]. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use.

• HUDDLE HOUSE, 7735 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Aug. 24. Observed utensils in front hand washing sink and power washing equipment in back hand washing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed cook using single use gloves to crack an egg and place on the grill and not change their gloves out before continuing to cook and touch utensils on the grill. Single use gloves shall be used for only one task and no other purpose and discarded when damaged or soiled, or when interruptions occur in the operation. Observed visible debris on ice machine deflector shield. EQUIPMENT FOOD-CONTACT SURFACES and UTENSILS shall be clean to sight and touch. Milk (43 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator by soda machine, pancake batter (53 degrees F) and jalapenos (45 degrees F) in reach in refrigerator by reach in freezer and caramel sauce (79 degrees F) on pan in prep area are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Inspector recommended to the person in charge to discard the out of temperature foods and to store the food in working refrigerators until repairs are done. Observed bottle of chemical being stored by food product. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Observed several flies throughout establishment. Maintain the premises free of insects, rodents, and other pests. The presence of insects, rodents, and other pests shall be controlled to eliminate their presence on the PREMISES by (A) Routinely inspecting incoming shipments of FOOD and supplies; (B) Routinely inspecting the PREMISES for evidence of pests; (C) Using methods, if pests are found, such as trapping devices or other means of pest control and (D) Eliminating harborage conditions. Stand up refrigerator next to stand up freezer is not sealing properly. Stand up refrigerator seals should be repaired to properly seal door. Grill area, inside of refrigerators and freezers in kitchen area, and counter tops in kitchen prep area are unclean and need to be cleaned. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed trash cans containing food residue being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Floors, especially under equipment and in ware washing area, are unclean and need to be cleaned.