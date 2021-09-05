Jefferson County Marriages and Divorces for 9-5-21

Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded, according to the Jefferson County Clerk's office:

Noel Lucas Sanders, 37, and Adrienne R. Allen, 36, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 30.

Charles A.J. Lenley, 47, and Candace Elise Frazier, 32, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 30.

Arthur Williams Jr., 57, of Kansas City, Kan., and Lashonda Ollen Canady, 50, of Raytown, Mo., recorded Aug. 30.

Ricardo Reynolds, 28, of Altheimer, and Kaliya Lashae Doss, 21, of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 27.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Brooke Kinslow v. Christopher Kinslow, granted Aug. 27.

Faedra Haywood v. Lennell Wade, granted Aug. 30.

Kristopher Stepps v. Kimberly S. Fox, granted Aug. 30.

Adrienne O'Bryan Harp v. Andrew Harp, granted Aug. 31.