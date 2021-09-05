Jefferson Regional to open breast center in White Hall

The Jefferson Regional Breast Center–White Hall will open Tuesday on the first floor of the White Hall Health Complex, 1600 W. Holland St., according to a news release.

The new facility will offer express registration, curbside access, a dedicated parking area and a coffee bar for those having exams.

"We are very excited to provide a quick and convenient mammography location for patients from the White Hall, Redfield and Sheridan areas," said Wayne Harris, director of imaging at Jefferson Regional.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held July 15 for the newly redesigned breast center on the first floor of the Jefferson Professional Center 1 in Pine Bluff.

The center includes a private entrance, reserved parking and an exclusive, express registration area.

The mammography waiting room is now discreetly located behind doors that lead into a living area, which is complete with fireplace, television and coffee bar, according to a previous news release.

Mammograms at the White Hall center or the Pine Bluff facility can be scheduled by calling (870) 541-7393 or online at www.jrmc.org/breast-imaging-center/.