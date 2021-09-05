LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City to announce covid-19 vaccine incentives; library system board member resigns

Briefing scheduled on shots program

Little Rock has scheduled a news briefing Tuesday to announce details of a covid-19 vaccination incentive program.

Participants in the virtual briefing will include intergovernmental relations manager Emily Jordan Cox, chief equity officer Dionne Jackson and multicultural liaison Andres Acosta, according to the release issued Friday.

City officials recently approved plans for how to use some of the federal aid received as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.

A resolution approved last month outlined spending up to $700,000 on virus mitigation efforts, including vaccination incentives and communications work.

However, it's unclear whether the incentive program to be announced Tuesday is backed with the federal funding.

LR library board member resigns

Susana O'Daniel, a new member of the Central Arkansas Library System's board of directors, has resigned to take a job outside Little Rock, according to a written report that system executive director Nate Coulter prepared for the board's Aug. 26 meeting.

O'Daniel was appointed to the library system's board in May as one of Little Rock's representatives.

She replaced Karama Neal, who joined the Biden administration as administrator for the Rural Business-Cooperative Service within the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Coulter wrote in his report that officials have alerted the city of Little Rock to the vacancy and expect to have a new board member in time for the library system's Sept. 23 board meeting.