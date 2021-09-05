LIVE! in NWA: Murs plus live music all over NWA

Nicholas Carter, better known by his stage name Murs, is a rapper and hip hop artist cultivating the hip hop infrastructure in Northwest Arkansas. In collaboration with CACHE (Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange), Murs brought his monthly open mic and mentorship program Groundwaves to Springdale in May.

Local and regional artists have attended the program monthly, and at the July event, five local all-stars were chosen to perform with Murs at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Railyard Live, 101 E. Cherry St. in Rogers.

Tickets are free; table reservations are $25. railyardlive.com; mursraps.com.

BENTONVILLE

• The Navigators and Maria Jibas perform with Mark Harmony at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 5, for the Courtyard Sessions series at the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. Free. themomentary.org.

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Sept. 7 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

• B'ville Comedy hosts a stand-up comedy show at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bike Rack Brewing Co., 801 S.E. 8th St. 319-6593; bentonvillecomedy.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Patrick Sweany performs at 5 p.m. today, Sept. 5; Rasta performs at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 8; Jalopy performs at 9 p.m. Sept. 10; Papa Squirrel performs at 2 p.m. Sept. 11; and Flipoff Pirates perform at 9 p.m. Sept. 11 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Captain Sparky and Friends perform at 5 p.m. Sept. 9; Michael Wouters Project performs at 5 p.m. Sept. 10; the NWA Jazz All-Star Quartet performs at 5 p.m. Sept. 11; and The Damn Neighbors perform at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Gotahold Brewing, 409 W. Van Buren. Free, donations benefiting People Helping People. 363-4187; gotahold.beer.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Illiterate Light performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 7; Green Acres performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; Son Volt performs with guest Jesse Farrar at 8:30 p.m. Sept. 9; The Cate Brothers perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 10 for Happy Hour; Khaki Onion at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 10 is sold out; Jon Dooly performs at 1 p.m. Sept. 11; and Cousin Smitty performs at 9:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $12-$15 for Light; $8 for Acres; $20-$25 for Volt; $10 for Cate; and $5 for Smitty.

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

• River Valley Comics hosts a stand-up comedy show (free) at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9; and A Concert Against Cancer hosts Ley Lines, Moonsong, and more, benefiting Andrea Pendergraft ($25) at 4 p.m. Sept. 11. Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. 442-4555; facebook.com/prairiestreetlive.

• Huntertones performs at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. $33-$53. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org. (Read more on page 8.)

• Buddy Shute & Mark McGee will perform at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Jammin' Java, 21 W. Mountain St. Free. buddyshute.com.

FORT SMITH

• Atreyu performs with Nonpoint, Tetrarch and Another Day Dawns at 6:45 p.m. Sept. 8 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. $25-$30. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com. (Read more about Tetrarch on page 10.)

• The Fort Smith Symphony performs "Orchestral Brilliance" at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. 7th St. $20-$50. 452-7575; fortsmithsymphony.org; fortsmithconventioncenter.org. (Read more at https://www.nwaonline.com/news/2021/aug/29/price-beach-dvorak-fort-smith-symphony-opens/?entertainment-events)

LOWELL

• Stand-up comedian Manny Maldonado performs at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10; and at 6 & 8:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at The Grove Comedy Club, 808 S. Bloomington St. $18. 347-4966; thegrovecomedy.com.

ROGERS

• Pitbull ($39.50-$499.95) performs on his "I Feel Good Tour" with guest Iggy Azalea at 8 p.m. Sept. 8; and Jason Aldean ($40.50-$125.50) performs on his "Back in the Saddle Tour" with guests HARDY, Lainey Wilson and John Morgan at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion, 5079 W. Northgate Road. $29.50-$100.50. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• Simeon Basil performs at 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Moonbroch Pub, 117 W. Walnut St. Free. 278-2500; facebook.com/MoonbrochPub.

SPRINGDALE

• Ben and Alisha will perform at 6 p.m. Sept. 9; CongaKeyz Jazz Duo performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 10; and Vince Turner performs at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Hot Rod Red performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 10; and Rumours performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, facebook.com/TontitownWinery.

