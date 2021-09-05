Local notes: Health classes offered, blood requested

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresources.org.

Writers' Colony

The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow is offering a writing workshop instructed by award-winning author and writing coach Nikki Hanna. "The Path to Authorship" will help writers of all genres achieve their goals.

The workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Writers' Colony, 515 Spring St. in Eureka Springs. Participants must be fully vaccinated for covid-19. The class fee of $70 per person includes lunch and a copy of Hanna's book, "Listen Up, Writer: How Not to Write Like an Amateur." Space is limited.

Information: (479) 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Library

Springdale Public Library officials are celebrating September as Library Card Sign-Up Month. Anyone who works, lives or attends school in Washington County qualifies for a free library card.

Anyone who signs up for a new library card will receive a free swag bag, with items including a bookmark to color, a pen and library guide and more, all within a colorful Springdale Public Library book bag.

Information: springdalelibrary.org.

Student Essays

The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Springdale Post 2952, would like to invite students to participate in the annual Patriot's Pen essay and Voices of Democracy audio scholarship programs.

In past years, including 2021, many of our local Springdale students have advanced to VFW District, VFW State and VFW National and received recognition, acknowledgement and significant monetary awards.

The Patriot's Pen Essay Program is for middle school students grades 6-8, and the Voices of Democracy participants are grades 9-12.

Additionally, Springdale VFW annually awards a Teacher of the Year. This is a certificate and monetary award. Teachers will be awarded on three tiers: K-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Nomination letters will be accepted and considered from every school in the Springdale School District.

Mailing address for submissions is Randy George, 4405 Atchison Lane, Springdale 72762.

Information: (479) 601-5539 or vfw.org.

CBCO

Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, a supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than a one-day supply of most blood types. The turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected by the covid-19 pandemic. On the hospital side, blood transfusions are taking place at levels not seen in several years. Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community.

CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Mercy in Berryville as well as dozens of healthcare facilities across the Ozarks. Berryville area residents will have the opportunity to donate at the following location:

• Berryville Community Blood Drive, Southern Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 279 Arkansas 221 South in Berryville, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Sept. 17.

Successful donors will receive a heather gray T-shirt featuring mountains, a bear and a great lifesaving message.

Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary.

Information: cbco.org/donate-blood.

Baptist Health

Baptist Health aims to address women's health and diabetes health concerns during virtual classes planned in September.

The following virtual courses can be accessed through Google Meet. Specific links to join each class are available by visiting baptist-health.com/community-outreach or by going to the Baptist Health Community Outreach Facebook page and looking under the Events tab.

• All About Baby: 1-2 p.m. Sept. 9

• Breastfeeding and Milk Production: 5-6 p.m. Sept. 23

• Diabetes Prevention Program: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 28

• Diabetes Support Group: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 30

Information: baptist-health.com, or (501) 202-1540.

Fall Forage

Beaver Watershed Alliance and the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service will be hosting a Fall Forage Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 16 in Clifty. This will be a great opportunity to learn about preparing your pasture for the fall season.

Morning sessions will be indoors at the Clifty Fire Station, and afternoon field sessions will be held at a farm across the road. Topics to be covered will include economics of grazing, fall weed control with a spray plot demonstration, fall forage planning, weed and grass identification, and electric fencing. Experts from the University of Arkansas and University of Missouri Extension Service will be presenting information.

The field day is free, and lunch will be provided. Participants interested in receiving or renewing their Private Pesticide Applicator license will need to pay a $20 fee. Covid precautions will be taken. Register by Sept. 6.

Information: (479) 750-8007, email info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or beaverwatershedalliance.org.