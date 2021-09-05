Police beat: LR man arrested on assault charge

LR man arrested on assault charge

A 39-year-old Little Rock man was arrested Friday in North Little Rock on multiple charges, including aggravated assault, according to a police report.

Officers had a warrant to arrest Danyel Davis in an incident that occurred Aug. 3, according to the report. He was arrested at the Valero gas station on Broadway in North Little Rock, and he was being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail.

Davis also faces charges of third-degree domestic battery and second-degree criminal mischief.

Also Friday, an outstanding warrant led to the arrest of 24-year-old Pablo Flores in an incident that occurred earlier that day, according to a police report.

He was arrested outside his residence and faces no other charges, the report states.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Police arrest man over knife attack

A Sherwood man faces an aggravated assault charge after being accused of attacking someone with a knife and a chair Saturday, according to a police report.

Paul Vestal, 39, was arrested at his residence after an unnamed person told police that Vestal had a knife and acted as if he would stab them. Vestal also held a chair over the person's head as if to drop it on the person, the report states.

Vestal denied the allegations when police arrived, but video from other members of the household displayed his aggression, according to the report.

In addition to aggravated assault, Vestal faces a charge of contempt of court for failing to pay a fine.