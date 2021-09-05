LR woman arrested in shooting death

A Little Rock woman was arrested Friday on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a man on 28th Street a week earlier, according to a Little Rock police report.

Jason Watson, 37, was found injured on the front porch at 4408 W. 28th St. around 2 a.m. on Aug. 27, according to the report. He was taken to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center where he died later that day.

After a weeklong investigation, police arrested Amber Rice, 28, in what the report described as an accidental drive-by shooting.

Rice was being held Saturday in the Pulaski County jail.