Marriage Licenses

Crawford County

Brandon Keith Lowery Canady, 23, and Julie Leann Blair, 31, both of Van Buren

Dustin Robert McFarland, 24, and Tyler Rebecca Luce, 23, both of Van Buren

Nathaniel James Alexander, 20, and Erin Rene Meadows, 22, both of Van Buren

Colin Franklin Looper, 28, and Jorand Elizabeth Walker, 31, both of Van Buren

Kyle William Sylvester, 29, and Kacie Carlene King, 30, both of Van Buren

Alex Tyler Dickerson, 29, and Madison Nicole Edwards, 25, both of Alma

Larry Joe Flagg II, 27, and Abigale Shea Turner, 29, both of Alma

Coy Samuel Patterson, 49, and Laura Ann Harvey, 48, both of Van Buren

Walker Lewis Taylor, 24, and Haley Dawn Maxwell, 26, both of Beggs, Okla.

Thad Gan Moody, 52, and Kelly Sue Gardenhire, 43, both of Sallisaw, Okla.

Gary Dee Brooks, 57, and Tabitha Ann Richmond, 42, both of Van Buren

Gregory Allen Kosier, 42, and Emily Sue Hale, 35, both of Van Buren

Sebastian County

Lance Freeman Smith, 20, and Mariah Leshell Smith, 18, both of Fort Smith

Billy Bob Allen, 39, and Angela Lynn Orzol, 29, both of Shady Point, Okla.

Levi Ford Kelley, 28, and Miranda Dawn Morgan, 27, both of Hackett

Phillip Ray Parker, 40, and Suzanne Marie Martin, 44, both of Fort Smith

Caleb Joseph Pitts, 20, and Lily Kay Hobbs, 18, both of Greenwood

Nilson Danilo Anzora Palma, 23, and Evelyn Amparo Rodas Saracay, 21, both of Fort Smith

Garrett Allen Wilson, 25, Hackett, and Cheyanne Kaylen Hartsfield, 19, Spiro, Okla.

Ryan Bjarni Vinci, 22, and Kyndall Caramel Star Boatwright, 22, both of Fort Smith

Sydnee Javion Fultz, 30, and Samantha Michele Lee Sites, 37, both of Morris, Okla.

Jeremy Wade Brewton, 36, Charleston, and Ashleigh Denea Hattaway, 35, Barling

Adam Wayne Nelson, 36, and Heather JoAnn Seamon, 34, both of Van Buren

Isaac Ornelas, 30, Oklahoma City, and Destiny DeeAnn Crossno Green, 27, Fort Smith

Ian Arthur Taylor, 28, and Serena Rose Milor, 24, both of Fort Smith

Gabriel P. Sisneros, 20, and Katelyn Breanne Taylor, 20, both of Fort Smith

Alex Jeffrey Fusher, 24, and Alexis Mai Skelton, 21, both of Fort Smith

Kimihiro Billy Young Jr., 34, and Amanda Brooke Kegin, 35, both of Oklahoma City

Darrien Steve McGowen, 53, and Terrie Lynn McCullar, 55, both of Fort Smith

Jason Edward Spearman, 46, and Melisa Fitch Lueking, 45, both of Wewoka, Okla.

Charles R. Jones Jr., 47, and Lisa M. Robertson, 43, both of Spiro, Okla.

Brian M. Light, 36, and Katelynn Rachelle Walker, 24, both of Huntington

Alex Y. Ramos, 39, and Yury Pahola Lara Santos, 23, both of Fort Smith

Chung Hoang Pham, 24, and Jaquelin Fernandez, 24, both of Fort Smith

Charles Micheal Victory, 26, and Taylor Ann Sapp, 24, both of Greenwood

Michael Emery LaHaie, 31, and Candace Nicole Ballard, 26, both of Greenwood

David Ian Myers, 22, and Bridgette Nicole Doreen Rennick, 25, both of Fort Smith

Alex Logan Moody, 26, and Catherine Grace Nolan, 30, both of Van Buren

Christopher Erin Wilcox, 4o, Fort Smith, and Danii Lee-Ann One Wake England, 40, Roland, Okla.

Joshua Caleb Schoolcraft, 31, and Stephanie Haley V. Contreras, 26, both of Fort Smith