Marriage Licenses
Crawford County
Brandon Keith Lowery Canady, 23, and Julie Leann Blair, 31, both of Van Buren
Dustin Robert McFarland, 24, and Tyler Rebecca Luce, 23, both of Van Buren
Nathaniel James Alexander, 20, and Erin Rene Meadows, 22, both of Van Buren
Colin Franklin Looper, 28, and Jorand Elizabeth Walker, 31, both of Van Buren
Kyle William Sylvester, 29, and Kacie Carlene King, 30, both of Van Buren
Alex Tyler Dickerson, 29, and Madison Nicole Edwards, 25, both of Alma
Larry Joe Flagg II, 27, and Abigale Shea Turner, 29, both of Alma
Coy Samuel Patterson, 49, and Laura Ann Harvey, 48, both of Van Buren
Walker Lewis Taylor, 24, and Haley Dawn Maxwell, 26, both of Beggs, Okla.
Thad Gan Moody, 52, and Kelly Sue Gardenhire, 43, both of Sallisaw, Okla.
Gary Dee Brooks, 57, and Tabitha Ann Richmond, 42, both of Van Buren
Gregory Allen Kosier, 42, and Emily Sue Hale, 35, both of Van Buren
Sebastian County
Lance Freeman Smith, 20, and Mariah Leshell Smith, 18, both of Fort Smith
Billy Bob Allen, 39, and Angela Lynn Orzol, 29, both of Shady Point, Okla.
Levi Ford Kelley, 28, and Miranda Dawn Morgan, 27, both of Hackett
Phillip Ray Parker, 40, and Suzanne Marie Martin, 44, both of Fort Smith
Caleb Joseph Pitts, 20, and Lily Kay Hobbs, 18, both of Greenwood
Nilson Danilo Anzora Palma, 23, and Evelyn Amparo Rodas Saracay, 21, both of Fort Smith
Garrett Allen Wilson, 25, Hackett, and Cheyanne Kaylen Hartsfield, 19, Spiro, Okla.
Ryan Bjarni Vinci, 22, and Kyndall Caramel Star Boatwright, 22, both of Fort Smith
Sydnee Javion Fultz, 30, and Samantha Michele Lee Sites, 37, both of Morris, Okla.
Jeremy Wade Brewton, 36, Charleston, and Ashleigh Denea Hattaway, 35, Barling
Adam Wayne Nelson, 36, and Heather JoAnn Seamon, 34, both of Van Buren
Isaac Ornelas, 30, Oklahoma City, and Destiny DeeAnn Crossno Green, 27, Fort Smith
Ian Arthur Taylor, 28, and Serena Rose Milor, 24, both of Fort Smith
Gabriel P. Sisneros, 20, and Katelyn Breanne Taylor, 20, both of Fort Smith
Alex Jeffrey Fusher, 24, and Alexis Mai Skelton, 21, both of Fort Smith
Kimihiro Billy Young Jr., 34, and Amanda Brooke Kegin, 35, both of Oklahoma City
Darrien Steve McGowen, 53, and Terrie Lynn McCullar, 55, both of Fort Smith
Jason Edward Spearman, 46, and Melisa Fitch Lueking, 45, both of Wewoka, Okla.
Charles R. Jones Jr., 47, and Lisa M. Robertson, 43, both of Spiro, Okla.
Brian M. Light, 36, and Katelynn Rachelle Walker, 24, both of Huntington
Alex Y. Ramos, 39, and Yury Pahola Lara Santos, 23, both of Fort Smith
Chung Hoang Pham, 24, and Jaquelin Fernandez, 24, both of Fort Smith
Charles Micheal Victory, 26, and Taylor Ann Sapp, 24, both of Greenwood
Michael Emery LaHaie, 31, and Candace Nicole Ballard, 26, both of Greenwood
David Ian Myers, 22, and Bridgette Nicole Doreen Rennick, 25, both of Fort Smith
Alex Logan Moody, 26, and Catherine Grace Nolan, 30, both of Van Buren
Christopher Erin Wilcox, 4o, Fort Smith, and Danii Lee-Ann One Wake England, 40, Roland, Okla.
Joshua Caleb Schoolcraft, 31, and Stephanie Haley V. Contreras, 26, both of Fort Smith