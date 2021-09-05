Mother said to have gun at Central High

LITTLE ROCK — A Little Rock Central High School student’s parent was arrested Thursday, after school officials said she showed a gun during a confrontation at the campus.

Precious Lyons, 36, was taken into custody and charged with carrying a weapon on school property. She was served with several warrants, according to a news release from the Little Rock police.

The altercation took place when students from another school approached a student from Central, and the parent displayed a gun, Principal Nancy Rousseau said in a message sent to parents.

“Our Safety and Security team as well as our School Resource Officers from the [Little Rock Police Department] took immediate action and secured the weapon and took the parent into custody,” Rousseau said.

The students from the other campus left the scene but will face disciplinary action from the district and law enforcement officials, Rousseau added.

The message didn’t specify what sort of disciplinary action would be taken. District spokesperson Pamela Smith declined to comment on the nature of the disciplinary action, citing privacy concerns.

Smith said the school did not go on lockdown because the confrontation occurred before classes began.

Lyons was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where she remained Thursday afternoon in lieu of bond, according to the jail inmate roster.