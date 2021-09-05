• ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the "Dancing Queen" quartet going entirely digital. The album "Voyage," to be released Nov. 5, features the new songs "I Still Have Faith In You" and "Don't Shut Me Down." And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London in May. "We took a break in the spring of 1982, and now we've decided it's time to end it," ABBA said. "They say it's foolhardy to wait more than 40 years between albums, so we've recorded a follow-up to 'The Visitors,'" which until now had been the Swedish supergroup's swan song. The group has been creating the live show with George Lucas' special-effects company, Industrial Light & Magic. They say the virtual versions of themselves are "weird and wonderful," and go beyond holograms. "It was suggested to us that we could go on tour as a hologram. And this is now four, five years ago," said Bjorn Ulvaeus, ABBA's 76-year-old guitarist, backup singer and co-songwriter. "And we found out very soon that that wasn't even possible because holograms is an old technology, but I mean, the vision was there of having our digital selves, that even was a possibility." "And also," said Benny Andersson, 74, who plays keyboards, sings and writes songs with Ulvaeus, "we want to do it before we were dead." The band sang and played for hours a day for weeks, using motion capture and other techniques to create the 22-song, 90-minute show. "We dressed up in leotards with dots or little things on them," Ulvaeus said. "And we had dots in our faces and helmets with cameras. And there we were, the four of us on stage together doing these songs." They say it was hard work but a great pleasure, but for one thing: "I'd say the only big problem was that we had to shave our beards," Andersson said. "I've had my beard for 50 years."

• Michelle Obama and The Poor People's Campaign have been chosen to receive the National Civil Rights Museum's annual Freedom Awards. The museum said the former first lady and the campaign's two leaders, the Rev. William Barber and the Rev. Liz Theoharis, will be honored in a virtual ceremony Oct. 14. The Memphis museum is situated on the grounds of the former Lorraine Motel, where the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was fatally shot in 1968. Obama is a lawyer and writer who became the first Black first lady when Barack Obama was elected president in 2008. She has been an advocate for healthy families, service members, higher education and international adolescent girls' education. The Poor People's Campaign works to combat systemic racism, poverty, ecological devastation, militarism and religious nationalism.

A view of a screen showing ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson being interviewed in London, at the ABBA Voyage event at Grona Lund, in Stockholm, Sweden, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London May 27. (Fredrik Persson/TT News Agency via AP)

FILE - Abba, from left, Anni-Frid Lyngstad, Agnetha Foltskog, Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus perform at United Nations General Assembly, in New York, during taping of NBC-TV Special, "The Music for UNICEF concert" on Jan. 9, 1979. ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage," to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981's “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. (AP Photo/Ron Frehm, File)

This cover image released by Capitol shows "Voyage," by ABBA, to be released Nov. 5. (Capitol via AP)

FILE - Members of the pop group ABBA, from left, Benny Andersson, Agnetha Foltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, appear in Tokyo on March 14, 1980. ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage," to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981's “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. (AP Photo/Tsugufumi Matsumoto, File)