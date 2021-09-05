NORTH LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Riverfront Park will host county fair

County fair slated to begin Sept. 29

North Little Rock will host a Pulaski County Fair from Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 at Riverfront Park.

The fair will include traditional festivities and activities such as rides, games and live entertainment. Soft and hard drinks will be available to purchase. Organizers will also have a covid-19 vaccination tent, and masks will be encouraged for attendees.

Admission is $5 for adults and free for children 12 and under. Some of the proceeds will go toward North Little Rock Parks and Recreation.

Theater schedules 'Steel Magnolias'

Theater fans can catch a showing of "Steel Magnolias" at the Argenta Community Theater beginning Sept. 16.

Showings for the famous comedic play will take place until Sept. 26. Tickets can be purchased through the theater. Covid-19 restrictions may apply.