MOTOR SPORTS

Gragson wins Xfinity race

Noah Gragson held off Harrison Burton in a two-lap overtime shootout at at Darlington Raceway on Saturday for his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory of the season. Gragson began his week by extending his deal to drive the series for JR Motorsports in 2022 and capped it with his third career win -- and first ever at the track "Too Tough To Tame." "This is Darlington, I can't believe it," Gragson said. It looked like no one, including Gragson, would be able to outrun Cup Series star Denny Hamlin late in the race. But a caution came out with 10 laps to go and when Hamlin went into pit, there was a tire already over the wall waiting -- a no-no in the NASCAR rule book -- and he was sent to the back of those on the lead lap. Gragson had a final challenge after a caution came out on the 144th of 147 laps because of debris on the track. He shot out in front in the high lane closest to Darlington's famed wall as Burton tried to go low. Burton pulled alongside Gragson on both overtime laps, but could not move in front. Burton held on for second while Austin Cindric was third.

Verstappen takes pole

Dutch driver Max Verstappen took a brilliant pole position for the Netherlands Grand Prix and sent his Orange Army of fans into raptures Saturday. Then a DJ pumped out loud dance music as they savored Verstappen's performance and lapped up the seaside sunshine. They came to see him in top form and he delivered. The Red Bull driver's final lap was just good enough to beat Mercedes superstar Lewis Hamilton by .04 seconds and his teammate Valtteri Bottas by .034. Verstappen's orange-clad fans stood and roared when he went past the main grandstand area and sealed his season-leading seventh pole -- four more than Formula One record holder Hamilton. Verstappen led Bottas by .3 seconds and Hamilton by .35 after their first runs. They all improved in their second stints and Verstappen did enough for his 10th career pole and sixth in the past seven races.

FOOTBALL

Kiffin out with covid

Mississippi Coach Lane Kiffin will miss the opener against Louisville with a case of covid-19. Kiffin announced the positive test on Saturday, two days ahead of the Rebels' opener in Atlanta. Kiffin, his staff and his players are all fully vaccinated. He said no other members of the team are expected to miss the game because of covid-19. "I am grateful to be vaccinated and experiencing only mild symptoms," Kiffin said in a statement released on Twitter. "So much so, I debated over being tested, but I'm relieved that I did."

Steelers great dies at 63

Tunch Ilkin, a Turkish-born, two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, has died. He was 63. The Steelers confirmed Ilkin's passing on Saturday. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), was hospitalized recently with pneumonia. Ilkin announced in July that he was stepping away from his radio analyst duties to focus on his treatment. The popular Ilkin was a fixture on the Steelers' offensive line after being taken in the sixth round of the 1980 draft. He played 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL in Pittsburgh, making the Pro Bowl in 1988 and 1989 as an athletic right tackle under Hall of Fame coach Chuck Noll. He appeared in 176 games for the Steelers, making 143 starts.

GOLF

Mullinax continues to lead

Trey Mullinax continues to lead the Korn Ferry Tour Championship after firing a 4-under 68 on Saturday at the Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind. Mullinax has led after every round of the tournament and holds a score of 14-under 202 heading into today's final round. Joseph Bramlett fired a 7-under 65 on Saturday to move into second place with a 13-under 203. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) also made a major move on Saturday, climbing into a tie for ninth place after a 5-under 67 that has him at 9-under 208. Sebastian Cappelen (Razorbacks) turned in a 76 on Saturday and is at 4-over 220.

Hojgaard leads Italian Open

Nicolai Hojgaard shot a 65 to take a one-stroke lead Saturday entering the final round of the Italian Open -- a week after identical twin brother Rasmus won on the European Tour in Switzerland. Of the two 20-year-olds from Denmark, Rasmus has so far been the more successful with three European Tour victories, including his European Masters title in Crans-Montana last weekend. But Nicolai, who began the day three strokes off the lead and is still chasing his first Tour triumph, had a mistake-free round that featured four birdies and an eagle after he drove the green at the par-4 16th. Nicolai is attempting to make the Hojgaards the first brothers to win back-to-back events on the European Tour. Nicolai's top career result was a second-place finish behind Sergio Garcia at the 2019 KLM Open.

BASEBALL

Gomber out for season

Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered a stress fracture in his lower back. Gomber, acquired by Colorado in the offseason as part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis, was placed on the 60-day injured list with a condition know as pars defect. It refers to stress fractures of small bones in the lower spine, typically caused by overuse. The 27-year-old Gomber is expected to recover with rest. Gomber, who was 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA, had been dealing with back pain for the last couple of weeks, Manager Bud Black said.

BASKETBALL

Pistons trade for center

The Detroit Pistons acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor. The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team. The 6-11 Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season. He made 43 starts, but he had dropped out of the rotation by the end of the year. Okafor, 25, is heading back to Brooklyn after he appeared in 26 games for the Nets during the 2017-18 season. The 6-10 Okafor has career averages of 10.4 points and 4.7 rebounds over 247 games. The 20-year-old Doumbouya, listed at 6-8 and 230 pounds, was selected by Detroit in the first round of the 2019 draft. He averaged 5.1 points, 2.6 rebounds and 15.5 minutes in 56 games last season.

FILE- In this June 16, 2014, file photo, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Tunch Ilkin, right, hugs Mike O'Donnell, the brother of former Steelers quarterback Neil O'Donnell, as they arrive for a viewing for former Pittsburgh Steelers head football coach Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh. Ilkin, a Turkis-born two-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1980s who went on to become a beloved member of the organization's broadcast team, died on Saturday morning, Sept. 4, 2021, the team said. He was 63. Ilkin, who revealed last fall he was fighting amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease), had been hospitalized recently with pneumonia. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)