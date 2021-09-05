100 years ago

Sept. 5, 1921

• One of the leading bond houses of the country and one that has dealt largely in Arkansas securities gives an impressive answer to statements of Eastern papers that because of Arkansas' road program the people are on the verge of bankruptcy. This firm had Arkansas improvement bonds worth $1,600,000 in principal and interest maturing on August 1 and on September 1. With the exception of one item of $1,000, and this payment was delayed for a short time only, every dollar was promptly paid. Despite the sensational yarns in Eastern papers, Arkansans are not bankrupt and Arkansas credit has not been impaired.

50 years ago

Sept. 5, 1971

• Ouachita Marine & Industrial Corp., which once planned a boat manufacturing plant and showroom in Little Rock Port Authority's Industrial Park, now wants to build its facility at another site .... A $1-million Act 9 of 1960 bond issue to finance the plant was approved on May 13, 1960 by a typically small turnout of Little Rock voters. The vote was 1064 to 134 in favor of issuing the bonds. Construction was to have started early in 1970, but didn't. An official of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce said the plant was not started because "the bottom fell out of the houseboat market." The Company's option on the Port Authority has since expired.

25 years ago

Sept. 5, 1996

• Most state employees will be paying more for health insurance next year. A government board voted Wednesday to increase the average premiums for the state's 29,300 active and retired employees by up to 75 percent, saying the state-run trust fund that pays their health claims is nearly insolvent. The decision marks the first across-the-board health-insurance price increase for state workers since November 1991, when rates were increased 10 percent. "No one is going to be happy with what they see today," said Joe Meyer, vice chairman of the Arkansas State and Public School Employees Insurance Board. "I don't expect them to be." Board members said they had no other options. This year the trust fund that pays state employees' health-insurance claims is expected to take in $9 million less than it pays out in claims.

10 years ago

Sept. 5, 2011

• ARKADELPHIA -- Fresh paint and new lights at the Royal Theater building in Arkadelphia mean more than a little maintenance as an old landmark prepares to celebrate a new beginning. The Royal Theater building on Main Street is the new home of the Clark County Arts and Humanities Council, which plans to hold a grand opening next month. The council signed a three-year contract to occupy the Arkadelphia-owned building earlier this year and has spent many man-hours and grant dollars making the space into a place for art and education. Officials agreed to a service lease on the building, Arkadelphia City Manager Jimmy Bolt said, meaning the arts council will provide a community service in exchange for free use of the space.