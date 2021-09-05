OTHERS SAY: All wet: How to prep for future extreme flooding

As refreshing as it was to see New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio standing shoulder to shoulder to commit to attacking a problem, it's way too late for either the city or state to do anything about the catastrophic flooding that drenched New York Wednesday night, killing more than a dozen people, crippling the subways and destroying untold amounts of property.

On a planet redefined by climate change and the extreme weather it brings, in a low-lying city with a more than century-old sewer system and 520 miles of coastline, the dunk tank we just became--courtesy of rainfall that broke a record set just two weeks ago--is a prelude of worse to come.

A "Stormwater Resiliency Plan" issued by the mayor's office in May says improvements during the last 30 years "have increased NYC's capacity to absorb extreme rainfall." We don't doubt that, but it all feels like a drop in a bucket now. That same report outlines four goals: informing the public about flood vulnerability; updating flash flood response procedures; better predicting future risk; and investing in projects to mitigate future flooding.

The No. 4 priority must be the first, with an emphasis on getting the world's best engineering talent to make water flow better through our century-old sewer system.