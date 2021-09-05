Patents awarded to Arkansans

Aug. 31, 2021

Patent 11,103,090 B2. Modular Shelf Assembly for a Cosmetic Fixture System. Issued to Sunshine Rae Hester-Redmond of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 1,104,239 B1. Mobile Equipment Storage and Charging Station. Issued to Eric Vollmer and Christopher DeMoss, both of Springdale.

Patent 11,104,877 B2. Composition for Obtaining Protein-Rich Nutrient Supplements from Bacterial Fermentation Process. Issued to Ryan Senaratne of Fayetteville, McKinzie Fruchtl of Prairie Grove and Abel Price of Springdale. Filed by Jupeng Bio Inc. of League City, Texas.

Patent 11,105,520 B2. Air Conditioning Compressor Sound Attenuation. Issued to Derek Brasuell of Van Buren, Paul McKim of Fort Smith and Rick Robbins of Huntington. Assigned to Rheem Manufacturing Co. of Atlanta.

Patent 11,107,086 B2. Retail Financial System Testing System and Methods. Issued to Timothy M. Fenton and Christopher D. Johnson, both of Bentonville, and Joel E. Strader of Bella Vista. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,107,093 B2. Distributed Node Cluster for Establishing a Digital Touchpoint Across Multiple Devices on a Digital Communications Network. Issued to Amresh Mohanlal, W. Dwayne Collins and Pavan Roy Marupally, all of Conway. Assigned to LiveRamp Inc. of San Francisco.

Patent 11,108,176 B2. Routing Assembly and System Using Same. Issued to Brian Keith Lloyd, Bruce Reed and Gregory Walz, all of Maumelle; Ayman Isaac of Little Rock, and Gregory Fitzgerald of Merrimack, N.H. Assigned to Molex LLC of Lisle, Ill.

Patent 11,108,907 B2. Customization of CNAM Information for Calls Placed to Mobile Devices. Issued to Brandon Wayne Murphy, Robert Collin Seely, Aaron Christopher Jacobi, Benjamin Michael Lavigne and Lyndsay Michelle Eddy, all of Little Rock; Mark Bradley McHenry of Vilonia; John Cooper Gillespie of Beebe; Matthew Jack Beckham and Jay Todd Callaway, both of Conway, and Kristen Chipolla Sanchez of Bryant. Assigned to First Orion Corp. of Little Rock.