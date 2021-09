Pet of the Week

Sienna is a beautiful, 2-year-old female who just wants love and attention. This sweet girl will curl up on your lap and has the best purr. Sienna would love a forever home where she can follow you around, get plenty of head rubs, and be spoiled.

Sienna and friends can be adopted through Community Cats Global. More information is available at (501) 425-4284 and communitycatsglobal.org.