Police looking for Leeds Street shooter

A shooting late Friday off Asher Avenue in Little Rock left one person dead, according to police reports.

The gunfire occurred in the 3200 block of Leeds Street, according to a Saturday morning tweet from the Little Rock Police Department.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Department spokesman Mark Edwards said the shooting happened Friday just before midnight.

As of Saturday evening, officers had not identified the slain person and had not arrested anyone in the case. The investigation was ongoing, Edwards said.