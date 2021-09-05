Pulaski County real estate transactions of $150,000 or more; deeds recorded August 9-13:

KLS Leasing, LLC to Little Scholars Of Arkansas, LLC 6711, W. Markham St., Little Rock. Pt SW NE 1-1N-13W $10,684,517.

Catalyst Chenal, LLC to Chenal Woods Owner, LLC, 412 Chenal Woods Drive, Little Rock. Pt Section 36-2N-14W (Chenal Woods HPR) $9,725,000.

The Group, LLC to Arkansas State Highway Commission, Pt NW 21-2N-13W, $1,400,000.

Randy Wright; Donna Wright to Terry L Privratsky; Mary K. Privratsky, 416 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock. L3 B31, Woodlands Edge, $1,175,000.

Rainwater, Holt & Sexton Properties, LLC to Freeway Park Properties, LLC, 6315 Ranch Drive, Little Rock. L4 Tract F, The Ranch, $1,160,000.

Wilson R. Hatfield; Barbara F. Hatfield to Jeremy Scaife; Rebecca Scaife, 10525 Barrett Road, Roland. L4, James Morgan Single Family Lot Split; Pt NW SW 4-2N-14W, $1,000,000.

Jay Daniel Geoghagan; Heather Elizabeth Geoghagan; The Jay Daniel Geoghagan And Heather Elizabeth Geoghagan Living Trust to Danniele Holanda; Nuno Solano DeAlmeida, 10 Lakewood Park Drive, North Little Rock. L6, Lakewood Park $955,000.

1 Coolwood Drive, LLC to Coolwood, LLC 1 Coolwood Drive, Units 2-5, 7 & 11-16, Little Rock. Units 2-5, 7, 11 & 13-16, Coolwood HPR, $830,000.

Willis Smith & Co., Inc; WRS Holdings, LLC to TCB Investments, LLC, 1906 N. Bryant St, Little Rock. Ls4-6 B1, Ratteree's Forest Park Highland, $826,200.

Glen Johnson; Kirstin Johnson to Chad M. Greenway; Karen C. Greenway, 103 Valley Club, Little Rock. L2 B18, Pleasant Valley, $795,000.

Stonekey Properties, LLC to Arkazona Holdings, LLC, 2201 Scott St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B419, DuVal (DuVall), $775,000.

Thomas B. Sneed; William Lendermon to Jamie Langdon Wiggins; Jack Dinetz, 1112 N. Jackson St., Little Rock. L17 B2, Hillcrest, $725,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Lesley Vance Short; Fawna Nelson, 58 Falstone Drive, Little Rock. L24 B135, Chenal Valley, $704,000.

Eric Bravo to Jillian Herrick Wilson; Samuel R. Jackson, 922 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. Ls1-3 B61, Pulaski Heights, $699,000.

David Wayne Morris; David Morris Revocable Trust to Tuhin Virmani; Misty Virmani, 13580 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock. L1 B1, Walton Heights $685,000.

James Smith to Andrew Ballard; Lisa Ballard, 108 Saint Francis Court, North Little Rock. L7A B3, Chimney Rock, $680,000.

HBIC, LLC to Super Arkansas, LLC Ls1-4 & 13-14 B42, Bragg's 2nd, $675,000.

Theresa L Middleton; TLM Trust to Phyllis Sue Johnson; Charles Edgar Johnson, 6 Verona Court, Little Rock. L23, Hickory Grove, $649,000.

Murry E. Newbern to Colin Rockefeller; Taylor Rockefeller, Ls3-4 B1, Davis And Mayo- Ella B Watson's 1st, $620,000.

Chris W. Meglin to Donald Lum; Colene Lum, L52 B56, Chenal Valley, $560,000.

Terry L. Brown; Gina Z. Brown to Mary Linda Fleming; The Mary Linda Fleming Trust, 14623 Brown Bear Drive, Little Rock. L18, Longlea X Phase 3, $500,000.

Andrew J. Lipke; Sloan Lipke to John Robbins; Susan Robbins, 78 Pine Manor Drive, Little Rock. L7, High Circle, $499,000.

Christopher Allison; Sarah Allison to Jennifer Lee Spann, 1800 N. Spruce St., Little Rock. Ls77-78, Shadowlawn, $475,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Rodolfo E. Lim; Veronica P. Lim; Rodolfo E. Lim And Veronica P. Lim Revocable Trust, L81 B2, Copper Run Phase II, $464,029.

Byron Towner; Kelli Towner to Jeffrey Hellerich; Lynette Hellerich, Pt SW 11-4N-11W, $460,000.

William A. Stanley; Vivian S. Stanley to Johnny E. Holly; Sharon D. Holly, 8585 Rapid Water Drive, North Little Rock. L3 B16, Creekside, $460,000.

Michael Chaffee; Kristin Chaffee to Kelly Claire Lieblong; Matthew Barlow, 8 Bugle Court Little Rock. L227, Foxcroft 4th, $435,000.

Paul J. Rivera; Lynette M. Rivera to Ty Daniel Griffith; Teri Ann Griffith, 173 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L263R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $426,000.

Troy L. Keeping; Maryann Keeping to Daniel M. Holleyman; Jodie R. Holleyman, 4200 Longview Road, Little Rock. L31, Longlea Phase VIII C, $415,000.

William Ryan Broadhead; Sarah Fortner to Corey Springer; Patrick R. Ragland, 604 N. Oak St, Little Rock. L5 B7, Pulaski Heights, $409,000.

Daryl E. Ross; Dianna L. Ross to Sabrina M. Prause; Joseph J. Prause, 131 Hidden Valley Loop, Maumelle. L19 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates $405,000.

Abdul R. Shahein; Natasha Cassar to Three Tree Properties, LLC L22, Kanis Ridge Estates, $402,500.

Hoos Land Trust, LLC to O & O Property Holdings, LLC Pt S/2 NE & Pt NE NE 29-2N-14W, $400,000.

P. Jay Caspary; Barbara A. Caspary to Townsend Phipps L24, Palisades Heights Single-Family Detached, $393,510.

James K. Bailey; Marianne Bailey to Wes H. Sutton, Pt NE NW 18-2N-13W, $368,660.

Jerry D. Turner; Delores J. Turner; The Jerry And Delores Turner Joint Revocable Trust to Nathaniel McGee; Marion McGee, 125 Summit Drive Maumelle. L44 B5, Maumelle Valley Estates, $365,000.

Matthew J. DeLuze; Michelle DeLuze to Sarbjit Kaur, 2863 Maelstrom Circle, Sherwood. L296, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $357,400.

Aaron Williams; Mallory Williams to Mary C. Baskin, L60 B3, Wildwood Place, $357,000.

Joey K. Murdaugh; Kimberly A. Murdaugh to Parker J. Clay, 711 Club Roa,d, Sherwood. Ls3A & 2A, Club Road, $350,000.

John N. Allen; Sondra N. Allen to Dylan Andrew Moseley; Sonni Moseley, 3209 Mossy Creek Drive, Little Rock. L33 B7, Woodlands Edge, $349,000.

Dwellings Custom Homes, LLC to David Vrundy 119 Bella Rosa Place, Little Rock, L13, Bella Rosa Place, $345,000.

Landon Montgomery to Stadrey Wilson, 13810 Saint Michael Drive, Little Rock, L929R, St. Charles, $343,000.

Lonnie D. LaFrance; Samuel D. Banks to Merissa Waddy, 1601 Creekview Drive Sherwood, L26 B10, Creekside, $340,000.

Pradeep Parmar; Purviben P. Parmar to Aziz A. Raheem; Jasmine A. Nathani, 20 Valley Ranch Cove, Little Rock, L32 B1, Valley Ranch Phase II, $333,000.

Shannon Davis to James Casey Rambo; Perla Dollaga Rambo, 125 Fountainbleau Drive Maumelle, L640RR, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $330,000.

Harold Dean Smith, Jr; Brenda Joyce Smith to Ashley E. Boyd, 116 Duquesne Court, Little Rock, L150 B48, Chenal Valley- Duquesne Place Neighborhood, $321,300.

Matthew Brian Calland; Mary Elizabeth Calland to Amy Eleanor O'Neal, 2300 Miramonte Drive, Sherwood. L80, Millers Valley Phase I, $321,000.

Union Investment, LLC to Muhammed Sadiq, Ls1-3 B9, Braddock's Boulevard, $320,000.

William Holmes; Julie Holmes to Patrick M. Frizzell; Kathleen Frizzell, 1717 N. University Ave, Little Rock, Ls8-9 B24, Mountain Park, $319,900.

William Eric Becker; Amber Becker to Susan W. Williams, 3 Liberty Bell Court, Little Rock. L105, Pebble Beach Park, $315,000.

Deere Construction, LLC to Clyde Daniel, Sr., 828 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood, L14, Millers Glen Phase 5, $315,000.

John Jackson Taylor to Michael Garner Ashmore, L78, Plaza Heights, $315,000.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Larry Ray Coleman; Elizabeth Chadburn Coleman, 6 Short Leaf Lane, Little Rock, L16 B3, Copper Run Phase II, $313,875.

Alan J. Nussbaum to Joseph R. Morgan; Paula K. Morgan, 2104 Windsor Court, Little Rock, L19, Windsor Hills Phase II, $312,000.

Scott Penrod; Tamara Penrod to Salvador Escareno, 104 Vertical Lofts Drive, Little Rock, L2 B6, The Vertical Lofts, $312,000.

Jonathan Shively to Victoria Heim, 110 Vertical Lofts Drive, Little Rock. L2 B1, The Vertical Lofts, $310,000.

Perla Dollaga Rambo; Perla D. Gross to Harold Dennis; Andreyetta Dennis, 4 Platte Cove, Maumelle, L2, Riverland II, $310,000.

Ross G. Kincaid; Hannah C. Kincaid to Nicole C. Moore-Stewart, 4206 Forest Dale Drive Little Rock, L9, Charleston Heights Phase I, $295,000.

Larry Walden, LLC to Raed Musallam; Tina Musallam, L10, Millers Glen Phase 4, $287,935.

Candace Nicole Smith; Nicholas Terrell Smith, Sr. to Mehemiah Robinson; Karla Robinson, 8941 Meadows Gardens, Sherwood, L64, Millers Glen, $286,500.

Michael C. Ahern; Deanna M. Ahern to Elissa Dougherty, 1009 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood, L21, Millers Glen Phase 2, $285,000.

Victoria M. Harden; James Shelton Harden to Paul Martin Darden, II; Alix Gerboth Darden, 2216 S. State St., Little Rock. L9 B15, Weldon E. Wright, $285,000.

Justin Alan Vollmer; Katherine Eleanor Holcomb Vollmer to Chad Heineken, 6609 Beacon St, Little Rock, L44, Westover Hills, $280,000.

Katina T. Jefferson to Rachel Williams; Timothy Braford, 137 Obsidian Drive, Sherwood, L41 B4, Stonehill Phase II, $275,000.

Peay Properties, LLC to Lisa K. McDaniel, 300 E. Third St., Unit 603, Little Rock, 300 Third HPR, $275,000.

Demetra Ann Wells; Demetra Wells Living Trust to Calvin Reid Bjornson; Deborah Lynn Bhornson, 402 Valley Ranch Circle, Little Rock. L1, Ranch West Villas, $274,600.

Cope Homes, Inc. to Lashondon Shress Brown; Lashondon Brown; Lesley Taylor, Jr., 5208 DeQuincy Drive Jacksonville, L2, Jaxon Terrace Phase 14A, $272,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Van Bakke; Alisha Bakke, L27D, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhones Phase II, $271,952.

Daryl Brock Custom Homes, Inc. to Garrick Rogers, 112 Lydia Drive Maumelle, L45, Carnahan Village, $269,900.

Johnathan G. Westland; Arisa Westland to Patrick James Howard; Mirabhai J. Howard, 7117 Gap Ridge Drive, Sherwood, L83 B1, Gap Creek, $262,000.

Travis Colten Pilgreen to Victoria G. Reed 2300 N. University Ave, Little Rock, L7 B8, Altheimer, $260,000.

Joshua Mannis to David W. Stevenson, 34906 Kanis Road, Paron, Pt NW NE 29-3N-15W; Pt SW SE 20-2N-15W, $260,000.

James Andre Pendleton, Jr.; Jacqueline Pendleton; Jacqueline Hagood to Cameron H. Kremers; John Kremers, 103 Vertical Lofts Drive Little Rock. L3 B5, The Vertical Lofts Replat, $260,000.

WMCC Properties, LLC to Jeffery Samson; Andre Samson, L27A, Mountain Terrace Estates Townhones Phase II, $259,606.

BCKR Investments, LLC to John T. Mann, III; Krystal Mann, 1705 Wewoka Drive, North Little Rock, L2 B37, Indian Hills, $257,000.

Michael J. Marlow; James And Carolyn Marlow Revocable Trust to Earnessa Hildreth, 7301 W. Ridge Circle, Sherwood, L1 B1, Gap Creek, $255,000.

Darrin Keith Henning; Kathryn H. Henning to Neely Mullins Hull. L69, Leawood Manor 1st. $250,000.

Common Ground Properties, LLC to Cassandra Smythe, 4314 E. Charles Bussey Ave, Little Rock, L9 B402, DuVall (DuVal), $245,000.

Jeffrey Allen Starke to Susanna Leigh Creed, 428 Maple St., North Little Rock, L17 B1, City Grove Townhomes, $242,000.

Dobry, LLC to Michael James Tidd, 14212 Helenwood Drive, North Little Rock, L32, Pride Manor Estates Unrecorded, $240,000.

Frances Bess James to William Kelly Darr; Lauren Darr, 566 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, Ls40 & 41R B107, Park Hill NLR, $239,500.

Jerrod D. Watkins; Leslie L. Watkins to Christy L. Dixon; Lewis D. Dixon, 1008 Steeple Chase Cove, Jacksonville, L487, Foxwood Phase X, $238,000.

Jorge R Cortijo; Jamie Leigh Cortijo to Trent Michael Dalton, 5505 Aviator Drive, Jacksonville, L146, Base Meadows Phase 2, $235,000.

Shirley A. Arberry to Titus Dewayne Mills, Jr.; Rickell Denea Toney, 3716 Westshore Drive Sherwood, L133, Austin Lakes On The Bay, $235,000.

Dusko Vukmirovic; Rebecca Vukmirovic to Rev. Jeffrey Kyle Hood, Jr.; Emily Jean Hood, 10923 Breckendridge Drive Little Rock, L125, Walnut Valley, $233,000.

Forest Park Partners, LLC to Smart Development, LLC, 1712 N. Polk St, Little Rock. L2 B20, Mountain Park, $230,000.

Keith Nord to Charles Spencer Adkins; Jamie Sharp, 1610 Cherry Brook Drive,Little Rock, L2 B3, Cherry Creek, $229,000.

Steven Brandon; Lee Brandon to Martha Lauster, 201 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, Apt. 201, Cambridge Place HPR, $227,500.

Haney Custom Homes, LLC to Capital City Investment Properties, LLC, 4311 S. Lookout St., Little Rock, Ls2 & 6 B22, Hillcrest, $225,107.

Dontoray Tyree Burton to Shemika Dianne Bryson, 918 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock, L340, Walnut Valley 2nd, $222,000.

Kandace Belasco; Kandace Harter to Dingler Properties, LLC, 9905 Merlot Lane, North Little Rock, L39, The Villages At Merlot Lane; L12, Shady Brook, $221,000.

Gregory K. Sanders; Sherrie R. Sanders to Brooke White, 3007 Echo Valley Drive, Little Rock, L194, Echo Valley 2nd, $215,000.

Robb Real Property, LLC to James Robert Gresham; Loretta M. Gresham, 6604 Longwood Road, Cammack Village, L62, Cammack Woods, $215,000.

Matthew Robert Mattson; Jessica Marie Mattson to Jonathan A. Streckfuss, 3050 Shady Side Drive, Sherwood, L106 B1, Woodruff Creek, $213,000.

Daniel James Cross; Kayla Marie Cross to Mecham LA Investment, LLC, 6509 Blackstone Drive, North Little Rock, Lot H B9, Tangelwood Annex, $212,900.

Donna S. Williams to Krista M. Scruggs, 91 Rolling Oaks Drive Maumelle, L88, Garden Oaks, $212,000.

New Horizon Properties, LLC to George Hopps, 711 Parkway Place Drive, Little Rock, L3 B6, Cedar Ridge, $210,000.

Christine Dubberke to Michael McMurray; Kathleen Mowery, 13222 White Fir Lane, Little Rock, L458, Pleasant View Phase VIII-C, $207,500.

William D. Hunter to Erica Hall, 10423 Bambino St., Jacksonville. Pt Section 20-4N-11W (L8, Toni Heights Unrecorded), $206,000.

CSW, LLC to Twin Fox, LLC L66, Cammack Woods, $205,000.

Chase D. Haynes; Rachel L. Haynes to Dustin Gitchell, 12014 Cherry Laurel Drive, Little Rock, L23 B1, Cherry Creek, $205,000.

Todd P. Frost; Kristie C. Frost to Glen Scott Thrower, 17 Painted Turtle Cove, Little Rock, L77, Turtle Creek, $205,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp. to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 2423 Kavanaugh Blvd, Unit 1, Little Rock, Unit 1, 2423 Kavanaugh HPR, $200,640.

PLN Enterprises, LLX to John Galt Properties, LLC, 1911 N. Magnolia St., North Little Rock, Ls3-4 B60, North Argenta; L11 B59, North Argenta, $200,001.

James G. Gershner; Janet C. Gershner to Delaney Grubbs, 7600 W. Markham St, Little Rock. Lot B1 A, Wingate Replat $200,000.

Marcella A. Callahan; The Jimmy C. Callahan And Marcella A. Callahan Revocable Trust to Stephen D. Moody L114, Colony West 1st, $200,000.

Kyle Edward Krummel to Ronnie Johnson; Connie Sue Johnson, 1304 Sheridan Drive Jacksonville. L2, Crooked Creek Phase I, $200,000.

Mary Ellen Robbins to Lucas Bruner, 13908 Alexander Road, Alexander, L9, Southern Hills, $199,000.

Katherine Friend Hoffman to Stephen Dion Cummings, 902 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, Ls5-6, Henry V Thompson's- Mountain Park Land Company/Hollenberg, $199,000.

SFR3-000, LLC to William Johnston, 1905 S. Battery St., Little Rock, Ls3-4 B8, Moore & Penzel, $195,000.

Zab Properties, LLC to Terrance Poe; Brianna Poe, 10715 Windridge Drive Sherwood, L3 B3, Windridge, $195,000.

Orvalle Wayne Sibert to Alexander Franks; Portia Franks, L23 B69, Lakewood, $191,000.

David Richmond; Betty Jo Richmond to Connor Patrick O'Dell, 16 Flourite Cove, Little Rock, L236, Pleasant View Phase V, $190,000.

Steven Ware; Brandi Ware to LaTonya Holmes, 20 Lance Drive Sherwood, L47, Vervack Hills, $190,000.

Megan E. Witzke to Catherine E. Kirk, 1718 Lilac Circle, Little Rock, L10, Riverside, $187,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Anita Hart-McNair, 15 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L15, Stagecoach Meadows, $181,000.

Aaron D. Hathaway to Claire Bennett, 200 Brown St., Little Rock, L1 B4, CH Taylor, $180,000.

Roger C. Coburn, Jr.; Julie Ann Coburn; The Coburn Living Trust to Kevin Wong, 19 Varennes, Little Rock, L5 B98, Chenal Valley, $179,900.

Candice P. Clem to Sarah A. King, 6415 R St., Little Rock, Ls10-12 B6, Forest Park, $179,745.

Xiu Qing Zhu; Chuan Jing Lin to Amanda Bentley, 11301 Ethan Allen Drive, Little Rock,L353, Walnut Valley 2nd, $178,500.

Eydie Michelle Roark; The Margaret Louise Bohun Revocable Trust to Sylvia Wingo; William Blankenship, III, 920 McArthur Drive Jacksonville. L2, $175,000.

American Holdings, LLC to The Clifton Family, LLLP L1-R B18, Town Of Fairmon, $175,000.

Diana Long to Kitty Lane, 3611 Idlewild Ave., North Little Rock, L60 B5, Park Hill NLR $175,000.

Christian C. Winningham; Megan R. Winningham to BSFR III Owner I, LLC 32 Cardinal Valley Drive, Sherwood, L62, Cardinal Valley, $173,600.

LOML, LLC to Jim John Polatsidis; Cecilia Renee Hamilton Polatsidis, 14138 Shady Lane, North Little Rock, L9, Shady Lane, $171,000.

Junru Wang to Ewomazino Monnitey, 500 Poinsetta Drive, Little Rock, L21, Treasure Hill, $170,000.

Joshua M.Eichhorn; Ashley D. Eichhorn to Amber Davis, 909 Green Mountain Drive, Little Rock, L270, Walnut Valley 2nd, $170,000.

Kathaleen S. Thompson; Garland L. Thompson to T'Keya J. Nelson, 913 Anemone Drive, North Little Rock, L212, Faulkner Crossing Phase 4, $167,000.

Sowards Contracting Services, Inc. to Omar DeLaHoya; Heidi Abril DeLaHoya, 5 Lee Oaks St., Sherwood, L47, Arbor Oaks Phase I, $166,500.

Victor J. Hiryak; Merry H. Hiryak; The Hiryak Family Revocable Trust to Six Bridges Properties, LLC, 1515 N. Hughes St, Little Rock, L52, Hall Cove No.2, $165,000.

Beritas Consultants, LLC to BSFR III Owner I, LLC L24 B11, Lakewood, $165,000.

Nathanael Smith; Catherine Smith to Madison Leann Chitwood; Clarke Michael Henson, 12717 Grassy Drive Little Rock, Ls59-60, Rolling Meadows, $162,500.

William T. Vaughn to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, L285, Faulkner Crossing Phase 5, $162,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brooklyn Nicole Williams, 23 Diamanitina Way, Little Rock, L16, Wisteria $161,990.

TCB Investments, LLC to Brian P. Shupp; Rachel L. Shupp L1, Scotty Cove, $160,000.

TCB Investments, LLC to Brian P. Shupp; Rachel L. Shupp L16, Scotty Cove $160,000.

Justin T. Kirkpatrick to Dolora Jean Ellison; Dolora Ellison Family Trust, L21, High Country, $160,000.

Daniel N. Chaves to Vuong Do; Jennifer Do, 3223 Ludwig St., Little Rock, L12 B172, John Barrow, $160,000.

Othman Saleh Aljumaiee; Victoria Lynn Rice to Mohammad Tasneem; Yasmin Tasneem, Ls17-18, North Gate Section B, $159,500.

William E. "Billy" Hall; Billy Hall Revocable Trust to Alexander E Beard, 1311 Oak Forest Drive, Jacksonville, L68, Parkview, $159,000.

Charlsey L. Ewald to Donna D. Jackson; Chris A Jackson, L5, Trammel Estates Phase 1, $159,000.

Richard Henry, III; Amy Henry; The Henry Family Revocable Trust to Colton W Duke, 11507 Willow Beach Road, North Little Rock, L3, Willow Beach Estates, $155,000.

Lofton Williams; Melvina Williams to Lofton Williams; Melvina Williams; Ruth Droddy, L21 B19, The Villages Of Wellington, $155,000.

Nathaniel Edward Asachbrenner; Estate Of Kay Francis Aschbrenner(dec'd) to William Vine; Virginia Vine, 1106 Dyson Drive Sherwood. L4, Sherwood Acres Phase I, $155,000.

Charles Wesley Keener; Keener Family Revocable Trust to Clifton Moore; Susie Moore, 45 Shoshoni Drive, North Little Rock, L184, Indianhead Lake Estates Section B Replat 2, $151,000.

Daniel J. Hernandez; Darlene Patrick-Hernandez to Profectus Investments, LLC 301 Beverly Ave, Sherwood, L14 B307, Park Hill NLR, $151,000.

11313 Jacksonville Cato, LLC to JWJ Investments, LLC Pt NE NE 24-3N-12W, $150,000.

Ricky B. Pringle to Tahlesha Austin, 15100 Jenny Lane, Little Rock, L20, Perry-Jo, $150,000.