Roundup of Northwest Arkansas divorce decrees

The following divorces granted were recorded Aug. 26- Sept. 1 in the Benton and Washington counties clerks' offices.
BENTON COUNTY
20-979. Michael Rohn v. Stephanie Rohn
20-1170. Izabel Sanchez v. Angel Sanchez
20-1792. Jeffery Ward v. Cherice Ward
20-1900. Mark Johnson v. Pamela Johnson
21-2. Candace Campbell v. James Campbell
21-156. Makenna Simmons v. Jonathan Simmons
21-198. Jose Hernandez v. Amber Hernandez
21-556. Terri Townsend v. Ashley Townsend
21-559. Ashley Danielson v. Asckom Sheppard
21-705. Osbelia Duarte v. Jose Figueroa Juarez
21-713. Heidi Buske v. Scott Buske
21-760. Michala Woodring v. Michael Woodring
21-774. Domingo Mora v. Maria Mora
21-876. Marta Gutierrez v. Roberto Gutierrez
21-953. Derek Brown v. Nyssa Brown
21-970. Charley Long v. Cheyenne Long
21-981. Taylor Dumas v. William Dumas
21-1151. Talessa Adams v. Timothy Adams
21-1119. Whitney Bailey v. Gregory Bailey
21-1131. Brandy Padgett v. Jason Padgett
21-1150. Sasha Aman v. Joshua Aman
21-1162. Twyla Thomas v. Christopher Thomas
21-1167. Leah Blackfox v. Adrian Blackfox
21-1181. Vandi Calvert v. Timothy Calvert
21-1195. Carlos Garcia v. Zenaida Garcia
21-1220. Jon Fritchey v. Tiffany Fritchey
21-1370. Josue Gonzalez v. Tatyana Gonzalez-Salomatova
WASHINGTON COUNTY
20-1330. Jose Garcia Herrera v. Guadalupe Aguilar
21-19. Takesha Ellis v. James Ellis
21-263. Jennifer Caesar v. Stephen Caesar
21-294. Aimee Gremard v. Jason Gremard
21-455. Laura Dauenhauer v. Darin Dauenhauer
21-497. Frandie Garcia v. Vanessa Sanchez
21-582. Silvestre Anguiano-Vargas v. Oralia Anguiano
21-603. Reina Garcia v. Isidro Yac Xaminez
21-619. Nancy Valencia v. Eduardo Valencia
21-621. Michael Stone v. Julie Stone
21-701. Chelsea Luper v. Joshua Luper
21-736. William Adams v. Barbara Adams
21-801. Lisa Sutton v. Rueanny Sutton
21-874. Lindi Criswell v. Zivah Criswell
21-885. Matthew Jewell v. Sarah Jewell
21-925. Mohamed Lachgari v. Emily Boylan
21-1003. Jennifer Snipes v. Bruce Snipes
21-1062. Adriana Baeza-Celaya v. Manuel Tirado
21-1070. Timothy Conklin v. Jessica Cooksey
21-1091. Shawn Dennison v. Harry Garcia
21-1097. Brandi Parker v. Nicholas Parsons
21-1125. Carroll Snyder v. Audrey Snyder
21-1143. Darryl Pennington v. Laura Pennington
21-1149. Natasha Armstrong v. John Armstrong