VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas wins Bobcat Classic

The University of Arkansas (5-1) defeated Portland (3-3) 25-17, 25-13, 25-19 and earned the Bobcat Classic championship Saturday in Bozeman, Mont.

The Razorbacks went 3-0 in the tournament, also defeating host Montana State and Utah State in the event.

Taylor Head, the tournament MVP, finished with 11 kills and nine digs for the Razorbacks. Ellease Crumpton had 15 kills and nine blocks. Courtney Jackson recorded 21 assists and 22 digs.

ASU, UAPB compete in St. Louis

Arkansas State University (4-2) picked up two victories Saturday in the Billiken Invitational in St. Louis, defeating Murray State and the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

UAPB (0-6) lost to host Saint Louis in its other match in the tournament.

The Red Wolves topped Murray State 18-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-15, then later swept UAPB 25-22, 25-9, 25-17.

Macey Putt finished with 22 kills and 11 digs against Murray State. Lauren Musante had 27 assists and 16 digs, while Julianna Cramer added 13 assists and 11 digs.

Against UAPB, Elizabeth Phillips had 9 kills, 5 digs and 2 blocks. Putt recorded nine kills and 11 digs. Kassidy Reeves posted 21 assists and 16 digs.

For UAPB, Nyah Ellis had a team-high 17 digs, while Kori Diego had eight kills.

Earlier on Saturday, UAPB lost to Saint Louis 25-20, 24-26, 25-17, 25-18. Zykia Jones had a team-high 15 kills for the Lady Lions. Ellis finished with 27 digs.

UCA loses to Memphis

The University of Central Arkansas (1-2) lost 25-18, 25-22, 25-18 to Memphis (6-0) on Saturday in the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway.

Lexi Miller led the Sugar Bears with 13 kills. Shelbi Owens added eight digs.

UALR falls to Missouri State

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (3-3) lost 25-21, 25-18, 25-20 to Missouri State (4-2) on Saturday in the Central Arkansas Invitational in Conway.

Laura Jansen had 13 kills to lead the Trojans. Laure Jansen posted 11 kills, while Nicole Medlin added 10 kills.

GOLF

UA's Fernandez de Oliveira tied for second

University of Arkansas junior Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira shot a 68 in the second round Saturday at the Carmel Cup in Pebble Beach, Calif., to move into a tie for second place.

Fernandez de Oliveira is at 6-under 138 through two rounds and is tied with Oklahoma's Logan McAllister.

Georgia's Trent Phillips leads through two rounds and shot a 70 on Saturday.

No. 19 Arkansas is in sixth place with a score of 724 at the Pebble Beach Golf Links. Oklahoma State leads at 350, followed by Oklahoma (714), Georgia (716) and Texas Tech (720). The Razorbacks are ahead of Mississippi State (724), Vanderbilt (732) and TCU (743).

Wil Gibson, who was tied for second place after the first round Friday, had a second-round 75 and is tied for 11th place at 143.

Juan Camilo Vesga is tied for 27th place (147) after shooting a 74. Segundo Oliva Pinto and Julian Perico are each tied for 34th place with a two-day score of 148. Luke Long is at 150 and is tied for 38th place.

ASU's Schmidt in hunt

Arkansas State University junior Olivia Schmidt finished with a 68 and is tied for second place after the first round of the South Alabama Intercollegiate at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Ala.

Schmidt and Sam Houston State's Zulaikah Nasser are three shots behind Melanie Green of South Florida (65).

The Red Wolves are tied for sixth place with host South Alabama and Western Kentucky at 5-over 293. South Florida leads with a 8-under 280.

Also for ASU on Saturday, Kayla Burke and Elise Schultz are tied for 15th place (72). Casey Sommer had a 75 and is tied for 41st place, while Charlotte Menager (78) is tied for 74th place and Madison Smith (81) is tied for 90th place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services