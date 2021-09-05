Three UA LBs forced to sit out

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas played without its top three linebackers for parts of the Razorbacks' 38-17 victory over Rice on Saturday.

The missing linebackers were because of targeting calls, which result in automatic ejections. Two of the calls were made on Saturday. One was made nine months ago.

It's kind of complicated.

Senior linebacker and team captain Grant Morgan was called for targeting in the first quarter against Rice and had to leave the game.

After Rice quarterback Wiley Green got away a pass that was caught by Jaeger Bull for a 4-yard gain, Morgan made contact with Wiley.

Officials penalized Morgan for targeting, and the initial call was upheld by the replay booth.

So with 8:16 left in the first quarter the Razorbacks lost Morgan, their vocal leader and All-SEC pick who had 111 tackles last season. He had one tackle Saturday before being ejected.

Redshirt junior Andrew Parker replaced Morgan and played the rest of the half.

Senior Hayden Henry, listed as a co-starter with Bumper Pool on the depth chart, didn't get to play in the first half because he had been ejected for targeting in last season's finale against Alabama.

Henry was called for targeting in the third quarter of Alabama's 52-3 victory over the Razorbacks last season when he hit Crimson Tide quarterback Mac Jones after he released the ball.

It was expected that Henry would miss the first half of Arkansas' game against TCU in the Texas Bowl, but that game was canceled when the Horned Frogs had a covid-19 outbreak.

So Henry had to serve his first-half suspension against Rice. He started the second half of Saturday's game in place of Parker.

Pool, a senior, then was called for targeting when he tackled Jake Bailey after a reception with 8:15 left in the fourth quarter. Again the call was upheld after video review.

"Most of the time, that's why they've got replay, to get it right," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "Certainly, that's what they saw on those plays, and it's just unfortunate. We've got to keep our head out of it."

Pool will miss the first half of Arkansas' game against Texas on Saturday night in Fayetteville.

The good news for the Razorbacks is that Morgan and Henry will be able to start against the Longhorns.

Parker came back in to play after Pool's ejection.

"Andrew stepped up really good," said Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon, who had two interceptions. "I've always told him that your number is coming and when it comes make sure you're ready. Because you never know what is going to happen.

"It's tough to lose someone like Grant Morgan that early in the game, but I have trust in Andrew. He didn't flinch one bit. He just showed you we have depth back there."

Pool had a team-high 14 tackles, Henry 5 and Parker 4.

Burks OK

Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks, a preseason All-SEC pick, started after missing significant practice time in camp with a lower leg injury.

Burks dropped two passes and looked rusty early, but he finished with five catches for 42 yards.

Coach Sam Pittman said Burks returned to practice Wednesday and went through the first four periods, then took part in all of Thursday's practice.

"I just asked [trainer] Dave [Polanski], I said, 'I don't care if we're playing the Green Bay Packers or Grove High School, is he healthy?' " Pittman said. "He said, 'Yes,' and I said, 'OK, if he's healthy, we're going to play him.'

"He was rusty, I'm sure, and he was nerved up. We knew about him, but the nation didn't a year ago. All of a sudden, all these publications started coming out that he's a first-rounder, and he's going up the deal and he's all this.

"The guy hadn't practiced a whole lot. I'm sure there was a lot of pressure on him as well. We'll see a much better Treylon Burks next week."

Ridgeway out

As expected, Arkansas senior defensive tackle John Ridgeway didn't dress out after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix last weekend.

Ridgeway, a graduate transfer from Illinois State, was listed as a starter on the depth chart.

Arkansas backup defensive back Myles Slusher also didn't dress out. He has missed practice with an undisclosed injury.

Another blocked punt

For the second consecutive season opener, an Arkansas opponent got a score set up by a blocked punt.

Rice defensive end Kenneth Orji came up the middle and blocked a punt by Reid Bauer on the first play of the second quarter. Safety Plae Wyatt recovered the ball at the Arkansas 21.

Arkansas' defense stopped the Owls at the 7, and Collin Riccitelli hit a 25-yard field goal to cut the Razorbacks' lead to 7-3.

When Georgia beat Arkansas 37-10 in last season's opener, Zamir White partially blocked a punt by George Caratan that went just 9 yards and gave the Bulldogs possession at the Arkansas 24. Georgia scored a touchdown in four plays to push its lead to 19-10.

Auburn also blocked an Arkansas punt last season for a touchdown.

Clary hurt, returns

Arkansas starting right guard Ty Clary had to leave the game with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter with an apparent injury. He was replaced by redshirt sophomore Beaux Limmer.

Clary returned to play in the fourth quarter.

Clean run through

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman had a successful first time running through the "A" formed by the Razorback Marching Band.

Last week, Pittman said he didn't want to get run over by any players or get hit by a trombone from one of the band members.

Pittman managed to avoid getting run over or getting a trombone in the face as he ran onto the field.

The band could't form the "A" before last season because it wasn't allowed on the field for coronavirus safety precautions.

For starters

Senior defensive linemen Markell Utsey and Tre Williams, both senior graduate transfers from Missouri, made their first starts as Razorbacks.

It was the 15th career college start for Utsey, who is from Little Rock Parkview. Williams made his 19th start.

Arkansas senior receiver Tyson Morris made his first career start in his 33rd game. Senior receiver De'Vion Warren was back in the starting lineup after missing the final three games last season because of a torn knee ligament. He made his seventh career start.

Arkansas redshirt sophomore quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first start at home and third of his career. He started at LSU in 2019 and at Missouri last season.

LaDarrius Bishop, a redshirt sophomore cornerback, made his fifth career start with Arkansas. He had one start last season against Alabama and three starts in 2019.

Vs. Rice

Arkansas improved to 36-29-1 against Rice, a former Southwest Conference rival.

Saturday marked the teams' first nonconference matchup. The teams last played in 1991 -- the season before Arkansas left the SWC for the SEC -- and the Razorbacks won 20-0 in Houston.

Arkansas has won 17 of its last 20 games against the Owls.

The Razorbacks are 14-8 against Rice in Fayetteville, where the Owls last won in 1958 when they beat Arkansas 24-0 in Frank Broyles' first season as the UA coach.

SEC Nation date

The SEC Network announced its pregame show, SEC Nation, will originate from Fayetteville on Saturday for the Arkansas-Texas game.

SEC Nation's show will start at 10 am. Saturday, following the Marty & McGee Show at 9 a.m.

The Arkansas-Texas game starts at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Dirty dozen

Rice lost its 12th consecutive game against an SEC team. The Owls' last victory over an SEC opponent was 17-7 over LSU at Rice Stadium in 1980.

UA bettors happy

For those who bet on Arkansas, Dominique Johnson's 3-yard touchdown with 58 seconds left was a thing of beauty.

The touchdown put the finishing touches on the Razorbacks' 21-point victory.

Arkansas was favored by 19 1/2 points.

Rice LB returns

Rice linebacker Treshawn Chamberlain was taken off the field in the first half on a cart after an apparent left arm injury, but he returned to play in the second half.

Casual Saturday

The Razorback Marching Band wore shorts and polo shirts rather than the usual uniforms. On a sweltering afternoon, it was a smart call.