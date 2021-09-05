Coasey-Ollison

Latrina Ollison and Ronnie Coasey were united in marriage July 31, at the home of the bride's mother in Monticello.

The bride is the daughter of Brenda Binns of Monticello and Roger McCoy of Little Rock.

The groom is the son of Beatrice Anglin of Arcadia, Fla.

The couple will live in Tampa, Fla.

Vanlandingham- Allgood

Elizabeth Allgood and Tyler Vanlandingham exchanged marriage vows Saturday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Little Rock.

She is the daughter of Michele and John Allgood of Sherwood.

He is the son of Mary and Billy Vanlandingham of Heber Springs.

The couple will reside in Sherwood.