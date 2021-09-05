Youthful cast to take center stage

The struggles and triumphs of Helen Keller and Anne Sullivan have influenced generations since "The Story of My Life," written by Keller, was released in 1903. Their story inspired a 1962 major motion picture, "The Miracle Worker," starring Ann Bancroft and Patty Duke.

It's been performed in movie houses, on television, in theaters on and off Broadway, in countless high schools auditoriums and community theaters across the country. Pine Bluff is no exception.

On Sept. 17, the Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas will present "The Miracle Worker," a stage adaptation by William Gibson. The play will be conducted at the center's Adam B. Robinson Jr. Theater located inside ART WORKS at 627 S. Main St.

Kayla Earnest is directing the production. The play tells the true story of Sullivan, her life and her interaction with her severely disabled student Keller.

Keller, at the age of less than 2 years, developed an illness, perhaps a childhood disease like rubella or scarlet fever, that left her both deaf and blind.

For years, Keller struggled, raging at those around her until Sullivan, herself blind and a teacher, came into her life.

"Only Anne realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued. What may be the beginnings of a volatile relationship transform into a life-long friendship," according to a press release.

Earnest said the piece appealed to her.

"It's a beautiful story. ... The emotions are real and raw, and while it is sometimes heart wrenching, it is ultimately a story of overcoming obstacles," Earnest said.

She is also drawn by the mentorship and the give and take of Keller and Sullivan's relationship.

BEHIND THE SCENES

The young, 16-member cast began rehearsals -- even as the center's last production of "9 to 5 The Musical" closed last weekend, Earnest said.

The youngest actor is 7 years old and the oldest is 21.

"This entire cast is made up of really amazing kids. Some are ASC veterans and some are brand new to theater, but they all mesh really well together and have already become a tight-knit group," Earnest said.

There are advantages to working with young people, she said.

"I try to be as collaborative with kids as possible, and I think they learn a lot more by doing it that way. Sometimes ... most of the time ... their ideas are better than mine," Earnest said.

Anna Grace Bailey of Monticello plays Sullivan and Lily Jennings of Rison plays Keller. Both are main characters central to the plot.

"I've had the privilege of working with Anna Grace Bailey, who plays Annie, for many years now. It's been an absolute pleasure to watch her grow into such an amazing performer," Earnest said.

Jennings began acting at the center in 2019.

"She is just full of potential and raw talent," Earnest said.

During last week's rehearsal, Jennings said she "wasn't nervous but excited" about the play.

"Both young women are captivating to watch," Earnest said, "and lots of fun to work with, and at times in rehearsal we will be working on a serious scene, and we will all be completely lost in the awe-inspiring story of Annie and Helen."

"Then, suddenly, the scene is over, they become Anna Grace and Lily again, and one of them says something goofy that has us all erupting into a fit of giggles," Earnest said.

The cast also includes Madelyn Thompson as Kate, Keiren Minter as Captain Keller, Dorian Hunter as James, Latailyn Craig as Aunt Ev, Violet Myers as Viney, Siyaz Erwin as Percy, Olivia Thompson as Martha, Will Witt as Dr. Anagnos, Kaleb Hughes as a doctor, Violet Jennings as Alice, Rory Elizabeth Lake as Beatrice,; Riley Scholes as Laura and Hazel Thompson as Sarah.

"The Miracle Worker" performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 17-18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 19.

Tickets are on sale and are $13 for center members and seniors, $10 for students and $18 for nonmembers. They may be purchased at asc701.org or by calling (870) 536-3375.