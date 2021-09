Joe. T. Robinson and Arkansas offensive line commitment E'Marion Harris graded out at 94% in a thrilling comeback victory over Maumelle.

Harris, 6-7, 370 pounds, also recorded 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble in the 47-44 win. His team was trailing 41-21 with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

ESPN rates Harris a 4-star prospect and the No. 31 offensive tackle in the nation for the 2022 class.