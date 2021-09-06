Arkadelphia man charged in 2020 double murder in Hot Springs found fit for trial

HOT SPRINGS -- An Arkadelphia man charged in the shooting deaths of two women last year at a Hot Springs apartment complex has been ruled fit to proceed to trial following a court-ordered mental evaluation.

Corey Demond Smith, 40, who has remained in custody on a zero bond since his arrest on the day of the shooting -- July 11, 2020 -- appeared via video Wednesday in Garland County Circuit Court represented by Deputy Public Defender Mark Fraiser, who accepted the evaluation findings of the state hospital on his behalf.

Fraiser indicated he would speak to Smith in person before making a decision on whether to contest the findings or not. The case is now set for a hearing on Oct. 6 to determine the admissibility of any statements Smith made to Garland County sheriff's investigators after his arrest.

The evaluation was ordered on Nov. 9, 2020, at Smith's request after he filed a "pro se," or "in his own behalf" motion in circuit court on Oct. 29. The review hearing was originally set for Jan. 25, but was rescheduled several times.

Smith had pleaded innocent Sept. 28 to two counts of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, possession of a firearm by certain persons, punishable by up to 20 years, and felony fleeing, punishable by up to six years.

While not identified in the probable cause affidavit issued after Smith's arrest, the two victims in the shooting were named in subsequent court documents and identified as Jamie Hathcoat, age not listed, and Angela Gipson, age not listed.

According to the probable cause affidavit for Smith's arrest, on July 11, 2020, shortly before 6 p.m., the Garland County Sheriff's Office received multiple calls indicating two people had been shot at 935 Akers Road. One caller stated that a female neighbor had been shot by her boyfriend, who had also killed the apartment manager.

Callers gave a description of the suspect vehicle which fled the scene and while en route to the location, sheriff's deputies spotted a car matching the description on Malvern Avenue headed into Hot Springs. They attempted a traffic stop on the car, but the driver, later identified as Smith, refused to stop.

A pursuit ensued and the Arkansas State Police was called for assistance. Arkansas State Police troopers executed a Precision Immobilization Technique, maneuver on the car on U.S. 70 east in Saline County. Smith, the lone occupant of the car, was then taken into custody without further incident.

Patrol deputies located two deceased females on the upper deck area of Building C in front of Apartment 9. Expended shell casings were located by deputies "in the area of the deceased."

Three witnesses stated they observed a man known to them as Corey shoot the two women. They said the man then walked down the stairwell, got into a Chrysler car and drove away from the scene.

Smith was on parole at the time of his arrest. According to court records, he was convicted of robbery on July 15, 2001, in Clark County and sentenced to 40 years in prison and convicted of second-degree escape on Nov. 13, 2002, also in Clark County, and sentenced to six years in prison.

The affidavit also indicates he was convicted of a felony in 2012 in Clark County and sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years' probation.