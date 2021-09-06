Arkansas 549 interchange lanes to close

Construction on the new Arkansas 549 interchange with U.S. 71 and Interstate 49 in Bentonville will require lane closures at the interchange, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Crews will close various lanes at the interchange for painting, hanging overhead sign structures and work on asphalt pavement. Alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, Arkansas 549/Bella Vista Bypass, and I-49 ramps during overnight hours Wednesday through Sept. 25.

Closures will include:

• Sunday nights: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

• Monday-Thursday nights: 8 p.m. -6 a.m.

• Friday nights: 8 p.m.-10 a.m.

Traffic will be controlled by signage, construction barrels and police enforcement.

This project is part of the Connecting Arkansas Program and includes constructing approximately 2.8 miles of roadway with bridge structures on Arkansas Highway 549, including a new Bella Vista Bypass interchange with U.S. Highway 71 in Bentonville. More information on the project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.