Bella Vista museum volunteers enjoy driving tour

BELLA VISTA -- Dale Phillips, co-president of the Bella Vista Historical Society, led a group of museum volunteers on a historic-sites driving tour on Aug. 28 to introduce them to sites they had read about but not yet seen.

The group visited several historic sites that morning. The driving tours are normally open to the public as a fundraiser for the Bella Vista Historical Museum, but they were put on hold during the pandemic. Plans are being made to start them again later in the fall. For information about future tours, contact Dale Phillips at 812-899-2049.